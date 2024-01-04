What to know about the ‘Golden Bachelor’ wedding, including how to watch live

Following a wildly successful series debut that had viewers reexamining how they consider seniors’ sexuality, finding love, and exploring friendships, The Golden Bachelor ended how most shows in the franchise at least hope to — with a proposal.

Gerry Turner, 72, the first senior bachelor, proposed to Theresa Nist in the show’s season finale, which aired Nov. 30. Now, it’s time for a ̶r̶o̶y̶a̶l̶, er, Golden Wedding, which will be televised live Thursday for fans to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know.

🌹 When will the Golden Wedding air?

The special airs at 8 p.m. Thursday.

🌹 What channel is the Golden Wedding on tonight?

The special will air live on ABC and be available for streaming starting Friday on Hulu as well as on ABC’s website.

🌹 How long is the Golden Wedding on ABC?

The Golden Wedding will be a two-hour special.

🌹 Who is Turner marrying?

Turner ultimately proposed to Theresa Nist, a senior compliance and operations liaison for a wealth management company. Nist lives in Shrewsbury, N.J.

🌹 How old is the Golden Bachelor winner?

Nist is 70. The show’s contestants ranged from 60 to 75 years old.

🌹 Where is Turner from?

Turner, ABC’s first Golden Bachelor, lives in Indiana. But it’s unclear where the couple will live now that they’re making their marriage official.

They previously discussed relocating to Charleston, S.C. But since spending time at Nist’s home, Turner has mentioned being open to moving to New Jersey.

“I like that area, and Theresa’s home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me,” Turner recently told People. “So we have more than one option to explore. We’ll find the spot that we’re both happy with.”

🌹 Where is the Golden Bachelor wedding happening?

While the exact location hasn’t been disclosed, we know that the Golden Wedding is taking place in Southern California.

🌹 Who is officiating the Golden Wedding?

Philly fan favorite Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles, who lives in Aston Township, will officiate.

🌹 Have they announced a Golden Bachelorette yet?

Nope. Despite mounting demands from viewers, ABC has not announced if it will produce a Golden Bachelorette version of the show. We are still gunning for Susan to be the first.