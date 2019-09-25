Tapper’s interest in cartooning goes back at least to his early days in the Philly area. In fact, when he was in high school at the Akiba Hebrew Academy, now known as the Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy, he pranked his classmates with a dirty drawing that when folded together revealed a penis, à la Mad magazine. According to a report from the Forward, Tapper was briefly suspended and received 75 hours of community service in connection with the stunt.