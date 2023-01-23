Former 6abc sports reporter Jeff Skversky resurfaces at CBS Detroit

A face familiar to Philadelphians will begin appearing on TV news again Monday — in Detroit.

Former 6abc sports reporter Jeff Skversky has landed at CBS News Detroit, where he will serve an anchor on the program’s 5 p.m, 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. broadcasts. Skversky announced his new role on social media on Monday.

CBS News Detroit is a new venture for station WWJ-TV. Announced in late 2021, it serves as the station’s first “full-scale local news department” since it came under CBS ownership in 1995, Adweek reports.

Skversky isn’t the only former Philadelphian at his new station. Former Fox 29 anchor Shaina Humphries joined the anchor desk at CBS News Detroit in July.

The announcement brings a conclusion to the mystery of where Skversky was heading when he announced his departure from 6ABC in September. At the time, Skversky hadn’t been seen on the air at 6abc in months, prompting speculation about where he went.

And we don’t blame them. Though he wasn’t seen on 6abc, Skversky continued tweeting about Philly sports, and even appeared on telecasts for local college and high school basketball games, as well as broadcasts for the Philadelphia Union.

“It was always my dream to be a sportscaster in my hometown of Philadelphia & cover teams I grew up rooting for,” Skversky wrote in September. “While it’s hard to say goodbye, happy to share my next career move soon.”

It almost seemed like he might be sticking around. But, alas, his days in Philly were numbered. In October, CBS News Detroit posted a story to its website announcing the addition of Skversky to the station’s staff. But Skversky himself hadn’t mentioned anything about his move to Motown until now.

Skversky’s departure from 6abc capped a 13-year career with the station. A Bensalem native and Temple University graduate, Skversky joined the staff there in 2009 following runs at a St. Louis, Mo.-based CBS affiliate, NBC Atlantic City, and a stint as a freelance sports anchor and reporter at Fox 29.

“Thanks everyone for all the well wishes and watching me all these years,” Skversky wrote on Facebook. “Miss You!”