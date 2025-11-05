Former 6ABC sports anchor Jeff Skversky is coming back to Philly

Former Philly TV news anchor Jeff Skversky is former no more.

Skversky is heading back to local screens with a new gig at Fox 29, which he announced via social media Wednesday. The move, he said, is something of a “full-circle moment,” as he started his career in Philly TV at the station covering the Phillies’ successful 2008 World Series run.

It was not immediately clear what Skversky’s new role at Fox 29 would entail, or when he would begin appearing on the station’s broadcasts. A station spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

His hiring at Fox 29 puts Skversky back on local TV news for the first time since late 2021, when he essentially disappeared from 6ABC broadcasts; he had been appearing for about 13 years as a sports anchor on the station. Skversky’s sudden withdrawal from the airwaves prompted speculation from viewers about where he went, which remained something of a mystery for months.

In the meantime, he continued posting online about Philly sports and appearing on telecasts for area college and high school games. And in September 2022, he officially announced he had left 6ABC, and was moving on to parts that were then unknown.

“It was always my dream to be a sportscaster in my hometown of Philadelphia & cover teams I grew up rooting for,” Skversky wrote in 2022. “While it’s hard to say goodbye, happy to share my next career move soon.”

That move, it turned out, took him to Motown, where had took up a job as an anchor for CBS News Detroit in early 2023. Then a new venture for WWJ-TV, the program was reportedly the station’s first full-service local news effort since CBS took ownership of it in 1995.

Philly’s lure, however, appears to have been to strong from Skversky, a Bensalem native, to resist.

“Can’t wait to be back on-air, telling stories in my hometown,” he wrote Wednesday.