South Jersey ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Cris Pannullo back for the Tournament of Champions

What is nearly a million dollars?

That’s how much Jeopardy! money South Jersey’s Cris Pannullo will have earned if he wins the quiz show’s annual Tournament of Champions, which kicks off tonight after being delayed for months due to the Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood.

Pannullo, a customer-success operations manager from Ocean City, took home $749,268 before taxes during a 21-game Jeopardy! winning streak that ended in December 2022. He ended his run with the sixth-most consecutive wins in the show’s history, dating back to 2003 when a five-game cap was lifted, and only four players in Jeopardy! history have won more money during their original run on the show.

Among those is Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, who took home $2,520,700 during his 74-game run on the show back in 2004. Jennings will host Tournament of Champions for the second time, and this year’s field will feature 27 contestants, the largest ever.

Not only is Pannullo and the other contestants vying for a $250,000 prize, the winner will also receive an invitation to compete in the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters primetime event on ABC scheduled to begin in May. But Pannullo will face some stiff competition that includes 13-game winner Ray LaLonde and nine-game winner Ben Chan, whose run ended due to a single letter being misspelled.

Another contestant TV viewers will likely recognize is actor Ike Barinholtz, probably best known for his roles in The Mindy Project and HBO’s Eastbound & Down. Barinholtz won Celebrity Jeopardy! in its first season as its own show, defeating comedian Patton Oswalt and Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton.

There’s also Melissa Klapper, a historian at Rowan College who managed to land a spot in this year’s tournament despite only winning three games back in March. Klapper, who took home $60,100 during her run, will appear on March 4.

“All of these people are really, really good and who I’m sort of dreading playing,” Pannullo said on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast back in August. “Jeopardy! is a minefield, and you never know when you’re going to step on that mine.”

While the Tournament of Champions kicks off Friday night, Pannullo won’t take the stage until Monday night, where he’ll face off against five-game winner Ben Goldstein and three-game winner Jared Watson.

Here is everything you need to know about Jeopardy!’s 2024 Tournament of Champions:

When does Tournament of Champions start, and how long will it last?

Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions begins on Friday, and will air in Philadelphia on 6abc in its normal time slot at 7 p.m.

The syndicated show airs at multiple times across the country, so if you live outside of the Philadelphia area, check your local listing for showtimes.

There will be nine quarterfinal matches that run though March 6. The remaining nine contestants will compete in the semifinals, with the final three players moving on to the finals beginning March 12.

The finals are a best-of-seven format, so the first player to win three games will be crowned the tournament’s new champ. If it goes seven games, that would extent the tournament through March 20.

What is the prize for winning Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions?

The winner of the Tournament of Champions will take home $250,000 and receive an invite to compete in the Jeopardy! Masters primetime event. The grand prize for that tournament is $500,000 and the Trebek Trophy, named after the late Alex Trebek, the show’s host for more than 30 years before his death in 2020.

The Tournament of Champions runner up will receive $100,000, while the third place winner will be awarded $50,000.

Last year’s Tournament of Champion’s winner was Amy Schneider, which moved her up to fifth on Jeopardy!’s career earnings list with $1.6 million.

Why isn’t Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter in this year’s Tournament of Champions?

Actress Lisa Ann Walter, who portrays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti in the Philly-based ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, won the second season of Celebrity Jeopardy! last month, defeating sports host Katie Nolan and podcast host Mo Rocca.

But unlike Barinholtz, Walter won’t be competing in this year’s Tournament of Champions.

Why? Blame the two Hollywood strikes last summer, which created production and scheduling delays that forced Jeopardy! into a unique schedule this season and pushed back the Tournament of Champions until after Celebrity Jeopardy!

Expect Walter to be invited to compete in next year’s Tournament of Champions along with the top winners from season 40.

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2024 schedule

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 23

Suresh Krishnan, a six-game champion from Suwanee, Ga. Matthew Marcus, a four-game champion from Portland, Ore. Emily Sands, a three-game champion and a season 37-38 Champions Wildcard winner from Chanhassen, Minn.

Monday, Feb. 26

Ben Goldstein, a five-game champion from Dexter, Mich. Cris Pannullo, a 21-game champion from Ocean City, N.J. Jared Watson, a three-game champion from Greenville, Tx.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

David Sibley, a four-game champion from Walla Walla, Wash. Yungsheng Wang, a three-game champion and a season 37-38 Champions Wildcard winner originally from Lafayette, La. Hannah Wilson, an eight-game champion from Chicago, Ill.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Nick Cascone, a three-game champion and a season 37-38 Champions Wildcard winner originally from Queens, N.Y. Jake DeArruda, a three-game champion originally from Ludlow, Vt. Yogesh Raut, a three-game champion from Vancouver, Wash.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Kevin Belle, a three-game champion from Silver Spring, Md. Luigi de Guzman, a five-game champion from Arlington, Va. Juveria Zaheer, a season 39 Second Chance winner and season 39 Champions Wildcard winner from Whitby, Ontario, Canada

Friday, March 1

Brian Henegar, a three-game champion from LaFollette, Tenn. Josh Saak, a three-game champion and a season 37-38 Champions Wildcard winner from Boise, Idaho Stephen Webb, an eight-game champion from Longmont, Colo.

Monday, March 4

Ike Barinholtz, Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 champion from Chicago, Ill. Melissa Klapper, a three-game champion from Merion Station, Pa. Ray Lalonde, a 13-game champion from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tuesday, March 5

Justin Bolsen, Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament champion from Canton, Ga. Ben Chan, a nine-game champion from Green Bay, Wisc. Emmett Stanton, a three-game champion from Baltimore, Md.

Wednesday, March 6

Sean McShane, a three-day champion from South Boston, Ma. Troy Meyer, a six-day champion from Tampa, Fla. Deb Bilodeau, a one-day champions and season 39 Champions Wildcard winner from San Francisco, Calif.

Remaining schedule