Paoli native Emma Boettcher, dubbed “the giant killer" by Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek after taking down James Holzhauer, ran out of answers Thursday when it came to American music legends.
And ironically, it was another contestant with Philly-area ties that defeated her.
Boettcher, the 27-year-old University of Chicago librarian who ended Holzhauer’s historic 33-game run on Monday night, was working on extending her own three-game winning streak Thursday.
Boettcher entered Final Jeopardy in second place, just $200 behind Brendan Roach, a policy researcher from Cambridge, Mass., who attended the Holy Child School at Rosemont in Bryn Mawr. But Boettcher, who wrote her master’s paper on the popular game show, was a single letter off in her answer to last night’s Final Jeopardy clue:
Boettcher got the last name correct — Guthrie — but incorrectly said it was “A. Guthrie” instead of the correct response, “Woody Guthrie." Ultimately it didn’t matter, because even if Boettcher had answered correctly, she wouldn’t have been able to top the $38,200 Roach ended the game with.
The episodes Boettcher appeared in were filmed back in March, so for nearly three months she and her parents (who attended the filming) had to keep Holzhauer’s defeat a secret. But Boettcher said it was worth it to appear on a show she’s been a fan of since she developed a love for trivia as a student at Conestoga High School.
“Just being on Jeopardy! was one dream for me. And then to be on and hold my own was another dream," Boettcher told the Inquirer earlier this week. "And then to be on and hold my own and then win was just way beyond anything I ever expected.”
Despite losing, Boettcher will take home $98,002 from her four-game run, including $1,000 for her third-place finish Thursday night.
Boettcher told The Daily Princetonian that she plans on using part of her winnings to pay off some loans and to donate to her church. She said she was considering making donations to both Princeton and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where the she received her master’s degree.
Philadelphia will still have a presence on Jeopardy! this month. On June 26, the Museum of the American Revolution — where Boettcher continues to provide questions for their monthly trivia night — is scheduled to be featured as a category of video clues on the show.