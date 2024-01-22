‘The Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei talks cheesesteaks, red flags, and growing up outside of Philly

ABC’s The Bachelor Joey Graziadei may be mum about who captured his heart, but the Montgomery County native is unabashed about his love for Philly.

Before Graziadei had 32 ladies vying for his hand in marriage (and, let’s face it, screen time) as the 28th Bachelor, he grew up 30 miles outside of Philly in Collegeville and played Division II tennis at West Chester University, which helped him land his pre-fame job as a tennis instructor at a luxury resort in Hawaii.

“I never expected to end up in this position,” said Graziadei, 28, who was a runner-up and fan favorite on season 20 of The Bachelorette. Charity Lawson ultimately gave her final rose to Brooklyn man Dotun Olubeko after Graziadei’s hometown date in the Philly ‘burbs resulted in her leaving Pennsylvania in tears.

That hasn’t stopped Graziadei from reopening his heart — and his hometown — to cameras.

“This thing has just shown me how badly I want to be with someone else and get an opportunity to share life with them … . I just would ask the universe, ‘When, when is it going to happen for me?” Graziadei said during the “After The Final Rose” episode in August, just moments before he announced his Bachelor-dom.

Graziadei told The Inquirer that this season of The Bachelor has a heavy dose of Philly. Three local ladies (including a pair of sisters who have dated the same man at least once before) are contestants, and the show will stop in at LOVE Park and Collegeville Italian Bakery, Graziadei said.

“The bakery had this sign that said ‘Find your jawn,’ and I just loved explaining what that meant to everyone,” said Graziadei.

Ahead of The Bachelor’s Monday premiere on ABC, The Inquirer asked Graziadei about the cheesesteak spot he’d marry — as in “marry, kiss, kill” — silliest red flag, and — yes — his totally unexpected, vaguely traitorous love of the Green Bay Packers.

This interview has been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Let’s cut to the chase: How did you become a Green Bay Packers fan while living in Eagles country?

My mom was actually born in Green Bay and grew up in Sheboygan, Wis. Wisconsin doesn’t have much — they got cheese and football — so my mom instilled [my love] of the Packers in me.

I do want it to be known that I root for the Eagles. I’ve said “Go Birds” many times in my life, but the Packers are the only team I really care so much about that it hurts me inside. I think Philly fans can understand what that feels like.

If you could redo your hometown date, what’s your perfect Philly date?

I always say go to a sports game. I actually gave it as an option. But ideally we’d go to a Phillies, Eagles, or Flyers tailgate and then the game. For dinner, I’d go a little less formal and go to Angelo’s to get a good slice of pizza or a good cheesesteak.

Speaking of cheesesteaks, marry, kiss, kill: Pat’s, Geno’s, and Dalessandro’s?

I would marry Pat’s. I’m a big Pat’s-over-Geno’s guy. I’m going to have to kill Geno’s, and then kiss Dalessandro’s.

What’s your ultimate green flag in a partner?

I just love anyone that’s goofy and likes making fun of themselves. I need someone who doesn’t take everything so seriously because sometimes I struggle with that. I’m too big of a perfectionist, so I need someone that’s just going to have a good time.

And what’s the silliest thing that gives you the ick?

I struggle with people who continuously chew with their mouth open. It’s my biggest pet peeve. I get caught sometimes, but I’ll try to put my hand over my mouth or something. If you’re just blatantly spewing out and talking when you’re eating, I have trouble with that.

Imagine you’re at McGillin’s with your bros from college and you’re trying to pick up a chick. What’s your go-to pickup line?

“Hi, my name is Joey.” I will be the first to admit that I probably have zero game. I just try to smile and be myself.

What place do you rep harder: Philly or Hawaii?

Hawaii is a lot slower than Philly, but when I come home to the suburbs I’m always blown away at how green and beautiful it gets in the summers. Hawaii’s got a special place in my heart … but Philly is where I grew up. Those suburbs are where I met some of the best friends of my life, so I think I’m going to go with neither.