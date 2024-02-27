John Leguizamo is in Philly filming for ‘Leguizamo Does America’

Sporting a gray sweater and silver chain, John Leguizamo was spotted at Norris Square Park on Monday, engaging with fans, signing autographs, and taking selfies.

“Look who was at Norris Square Park yesterday….. real down to earth and gladly signed some swag for Yadiel…… and, he and some of his crew, got Friends of Norris Square Park Tshirts,” Adán Mairena, a Facebook user, shared along with photos of the actor and comedian.

Mairena added that Leguizamo, the Colombia born Ice Age star, also spent time talking with Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, the former longtime councilmember of District 7 who exited last year’s mayoral primary and has since returned to City Hall as a City Council staffer.

Leguizamo is in the city to film the second season of Leguizamo Does America, a travel documentary series that explores Latin history, culture, food, and contributions across the U.S. In its debut season, the show stopped at New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Puerto Rico.

Co-produced by NBC News Studios and MSNBC Films, the series premiered in 2023. A spokesperson for MSNBC Films said the second season’s release date on MSNBC has not been announced yet. This upcoming season, comprising six episodes, will start with a special on Philadelphia and travel to other yet-to-be-announced stops.

The forthcoming season will spotlight diverse locales within the City of Brotherly Love, emphasizing “the people and stories from the Latino community that are shaping the country,” the spokesperson said. “Philadelphia was specifically chosen as it’s the birthplace of America, making it a significantly important location for the series.”