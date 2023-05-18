NBC10 adds meteorologist Justin Godynick to First Alert Weather team

A new face will be delivering the weather at NBC10 starting next month.

Justin Godynick, a South Jersey native, joins NBC10′s First Alert Weather Team June 7. He will appear on the station’s 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Wednesday through Friday, and on evening weekend broadcasts, NBC10 said.

“I’m delighted to be able to work and forecast in the area I’ve spent most of my life,” Godynick said in a statement. “Since I was three years old, I’ve had a true passion for weather and when delivering the forecast, I constantly fall back on the joy that weather brought me as a child.”

Godynick joins the station after a seven-month stint as a meteorologist at NBC Boston. But Godynick explained on his Facebook page that his newborn daughter, Emma, had developed medical issues that kept his family from moving to Boston with him.

Godynick said he decided to apply for the meteorologist position at NBC10 to “get back to New Jersey to live with my family again.”

“This is of course, a somewhat bittersweet announcement, as I fell in love with the Boston area, but as WE ALL KNOW. Family must come first!” Godynick wrote.

Prior to his stint at NBC Boston, Godynick, a 2009 Rutgers alum, worked as a meteorologist for News 12 Networks, forecasting weather for the New York metropolitan area. Prior to that, he was a meteorologist and traffic reporter for the New York-based NY1. Godynick also serves as an adjunct professor of meteorology at Kean University in North Jersey.

“We are excited to welcome Justin to our NBC10 Philadelphia First Alert Weather team,” Elizabeth Flores, vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo62, said in a statement. “With a passion for forecasting winter storms and having grown up locally, Justin is a welcome addition to our team.”