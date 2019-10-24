She left Philadelphia for Kansas City in 2014 with then-fiance Aaron Murray after he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, but the pair split up in January 2015. McDonnell worked for Channel 41 as an anchor and sideline reporter for two years before leaving for Boston in August 2016, and is still in a relationship with San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, whom she met during his stint with the Royals.