Back in August, Eagles fan Kacie McDonnell said goodbye to all her Tom Brady-loving viewers at NESN in Boston without announcing where she was heading. Now the other shoe has dropped.
The Pottsville native is joining Fox Nation, the relatively new Fox News on-demand streaming network, as a lifestyle and sports host. McDonnell will make her debut co-hosting the red carpet show of the network’s inaugural Fox Nation Patriot Awards in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Nov. 6.
McDonnell will eventually host her own program on Fox Nation, but the network hasn’t yet announced any details.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity! It’s an absolute dream to join the innovative team at Fox Nation,” McDonnell said in a statement. “I am looking forward to growing a relationship with the platform’s loyal subscribers and creating the entertaining and informative content our viewers enjoy.”
McDonnell, a Villanova University graduate, began her television career at Fox 29 as a traffic reporter before serving as the network’s Eagles pre-game reporter and a fill-in anchor on Good Day Philadelphia.
She left Philadelphia for Kansas City in 2014 with then-fiance Aaron Murray after he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, but the pair split up in January 2015. McDonnell worked for Channel 41 as an anchor and sideline reporter for two years before leaving for Boston in August 2016, and is still in a relationship with San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, whom she met during his stint with the Royals.
McDonnell is the latest sports personality Fox Nation has added in its bid to move past politics and expand its sports and lifestyle coverage. In January, the network hired former Fox Sports reporter Abby Hornacek, who hosts two shows for the streaming network — PARK’D and Ride to Work with Abby Hornacek
Last year, Fox Nation also added former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry as the host of Un-PC alongside former WWE star Tyrus, but Tyrus was taken off the show after McHenry claimed he sent her “unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments.” Fox News investigated the allegations and said it didn’t plan to take any action against Tyrus, who hosts Nuff Said on Fox Nation.