Kelsey Anderson has never had a cheesesteak — and other gems from our Q&A with ‘The Bachelor’ contestant and Joey Graziadei

The so-called ”best bachelor in recent franchise history” is — well — not a bachelor anymore.

Season 28 of ABC’s The Bachelor wrapped on Monday night with Collegeville, Pa., native Joey Graziadei proposing in Tulum, Mexico, to Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year- project manager from New Orleans who seemed to have manifested this moment from the start. (She gave Graziadei a tux-clad voodoo doll of himself, after all).

Anderson and Graziadei’s relationship flourished during a season packed with two contestants eliminating themselves, a pile-on of drama, and warring fan conspiracies about whom Graziadei eliminated and why. After kissing her voodoo doll on night one, Anderson would go on to receive one of the first group date roses, canoodle with Graziadei on a vespa in Spain and at a lake in Canada, and have Graziadei make her breakfast after their first night together.

“There is nothing difficult about choosing you,” Grazadei said while proposing.

Anderson submitted herself to be a contestant on The Bachelor and t The Inquirer that it was a struggle to keep their engagement a secret for the four-and-half months that followed filming.

“I wanted to blurt it out to the world,” Anderson said. “It was such an exciting experience, and I’m just glad I got to meet my guy through it.”

Up next for the couple? Moving in together in New York City and a long engagement. Graziadei, who played Division II tennis at West Chester University before becoming an instructor in Hawaii, t reporters that he’s excited to try big city living — and be off reality television.

Before they dive into post-Bachelor life, The Inquirer asked Graziadei and Anderson about their first offscreen kiss, choosing NYC over Philly, and Anderson’s plans for trying her first-ever cheesesteak.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Let’s cut to the chase: Why are the two of you opting to settle down in New York City instead of Philadelphia?

Joey Graziadei: We’ve talked about this a lot. New York is somewhere Kelsey has always wanted to live. It’s new for both of us, which we were kind of big on. When we wanted to pick a spot to settle, we wanted to pick a place both of us have never been so we can have a new experience together.

But one of the pulls for us with New York City is that it’s a very short train ride back home to see family and friends, so we’re really excited about that too.

Have you been able to spend time around Philly together as an official couple yet?

JG: We haven’t had a chance quite yet. The cool part is, before we go to New Orleans for a few weeks, we’re going to fly back to Philly so I can grab some things. That way, we’ll get one or two nights to go out with family and friends, but we’ll probably stick to the suburbs mostly.

I’m assuming Kelsey’s been practicing her cheesesteak order then.

Kelsey Anderson: I don’t think I’ve ever had a cheesesteak. (Editor’s note: The reporter is aghast.)

JG: I have to teach her.

Based on her personality, do you think Kelsey is going to go for whiz, Cooper Sharp, or provolone?

JG: 1,000% a whiz girl.

I think I’m going to recommend my order of whiz wit and a little bit of ketchup and see if she likes it. We’ll probably be cliché for her first one, too, and go to Pat’s and Genos. They have that classic feel. When you order, you immediately get that old-school vibe.

KA: You said ‘old-school vibe’ again.

JG: I’m triggered.

Is there anything from your journey on ‘The Bachelor’ that you wish aired but didn’t?

KA: Our first kiss! It was so special. During our paint battle date, I got light-headed because we were working out in the sun all day, so I was getting looked after in the medical tent. They kept feeding me crackers. Eventually, Joey came to check on me and he ended up kissing me, but my mouth was full of crackers. It was really sweet.

JG: For me, it was at the Mrs. Right group date after-party. Kelsey and I had this moment where she stressed how much she wanted to create new memories with me, so I came up with the idea of getting a Polaroid camera. We took two selfies — one for her to keep and one for me. It was a whole metaphor for holding onto new memories.

What has been the most surprising part about having to transition from dating on ‘The Bachelor’ to a more traditional relationship, especially since you do that in secret?

JG: The transition has been about doing the little things that most couples typically would do early on in their relationship. We went out to dinner in public together for the first time. It was awesome. We were like ‘we should’ve been able to do this a long time ago,’ but it was nice to get there — finally.

KA: I’m so excited for us to go grocery shopping together. And I’ve also planned some silly little dates, like pottery classes and dance classes.

What did you both do — and snack on — to pass the time together while you had to hide the relationship?

JG: We found out that we both love puzzles. Those kept us really busy, and we liked how they helped us talk through things. Kelsey also loved SmartPop! popcorn — there was a bowl next to her at all times.

KA: And Honey Ohs!

JG: I also had this Chipotle order. I get the same thing every time: Chicken, white rice, no beans, cheese, sour cream, corn salsa, guac, and lettuce, and a drizzle of salad dressing.

Kelsey, how much of a role do you think your voodoo doll played in pulling you to Joey?

KA: I mean, it’s the only reason we’re together.

No, actually, I made it the day before, so there was no real voodoo in it. But I do think it made me stick out and it gave him a real easy way to remember me.

JG: It was perfect. As far as I know there’s no magic on that thing, but who knows? When we first started traveling on the show, I asked the producers to give it to me. I actually had it with me at all times basically during the show.