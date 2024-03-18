Kylie Kelce dances an Irish jig in Media on St. Patrick’s Day

Here is one more reason to crown Kylie Kelce the Queen of Delco.

The woman can get her Irish jig on.

Kylie and her larger-than-life-husband, former Eagles Center, Jason Kelce, visited the Towne House in Media over the weekend where she danced along side performers from Aston PA’s McHugh School of Irish Dance. Dressed in a green long-sleeved T-shirt, high-waisted jeans, and bright, white sneaks, the popular and beloved Mrs. Kelce joined hands with seven dancers on the bar’s rooftop, to the glee of scores of onlookers.

That made for a special St. Paddy’s Day.

The Towne House posted a series of photos on its social media pages thanking the Kelces for coming through.

“Sláinte and thanks to legendary EAGLE Jason Kelce and family(his wife is a helluva Irish dancer by the way) for joining us for a few scoops of the black stuff and a few ST. KELCE’S on this day where we all celebrate the wearing of the green!!! He was so generous and hospitable with his time for all the adoring fans in attendance.”

Kelce, ever the gracious athlete and crowd pleaser, enjoyed beers and smiles with his fan.

One more reason for the Kelces to be crowned Philadelphia’s royal family.