Philly singles say dating here is ‘bleak.’ Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ could change that.

For Danielle Miess, finding love feels impossible.

Rife with ghosting and lying, the “very single” 34-year-old Mount Airy resident says the city’s dating scene is “bleak” and “deranged.”

“I had somebody ghost me, then come back with this whole story that he had been arrested, and then on further researching, his story it wasn’t true,” Miess said. “I don’t have a whole lot of hope in the dating world right now.”

Her solution? Applying to Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

In late July, Miess’ friend tagged her in an Instagram post from Kinetic Content Casting. The agency was calling for “brave, open-minded” singles in Philadelphia and other cities ready to find love — and possibly marriage — on the hit reality TV show.

“I’m a fun person with a fun sense of humor, and I have great stories and I’m looking for love,” Miess said. She plans to be the “down-to-earth, kind, will-talk-a-bunch-of-crap-but-help-you-out-if-you-need-it” Philly personality on the show.

With Philadelphia one of five cities under consideration for the show, locals are rushing to apply, hoping to make the cut for a season in the City of Brotherly Love.

Dating, Philly-style

Love Is Blind — now casting its ninth season — is built on a social experiment: couples form emotional connections in “pods,” where they can talk but can’t see each other. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey frame it as a test of whether emotional connection can outweigh physical attraction, trying to find love “sight unseen.”

It’s the perfect setup to build a genuine connection, according to Victoria Andreacchio.

“You might go on the show and still find people who suck,” the 27-year-old Delco resident said. “But there’s more of a chance you can build a connection with someone through conversations.”

For her, Love Is Blind offers the chance to meet a best friend — not just someone drawn to “my looks or my bedroom skills.”

If cast, Andreacchio hopes to bring body positivity to the reality TV genre. “I want other women to feel represented and see someone like me be able to find somebody that appreciates her flaws, her curves, her cellulite and love her no matter what,” she said. “It would make me feel good [going on this show] knowing that people can see others find love no matter how they look.”

Andreacchio also has plenty to say about Philly’s dating scene, which she describes as a culture of “non-commitment commitment” — situationships where people date one person but avoid labels. And when it comes to dating apps, she said, it all starts with looks.

“I feel most people can relate, but I’m super self-conscious about my body and how I look: I’m more curvy, have a bigger chest and butt but not in the way everyone would love,” she said. “At least, on Love is Blind, it’s not about the looks at all — you can fall in love with how I talk. Do you like my ideas, my perspectives? Do you like me for my brain, not just my body? I feel I’d have a little bit more of a shot [in this setting].”

Swiping left on the apps

Ajay Seelam, 29, of Fishtown, agrees.

“A person could be absolutely amazing,” Seelam explained, “but if there are like 30 other people and one of them just looks more attractive than that person, I’m more often unfortunately going to be swiping left on that potentially amazing person.”

For him, the show’s pod system eliminates the paradox of choice. “This is more of my speed — I don’t really do situationships. I’m dating to get married and that’s what I’m hoping to find.”

His go-to first date? Local Pez on $1 taco night. “It’s not breaking the budget — not that that’s an issue or anything — but it keeps things casual at least for the first date.”

While he’s ready for the experience, Seelam’s keeping his expectations low. He suspects producers will cast quintessential Philly characters: South Philly women, Delco guys, and Fishtown singles.

Philly characters in the pods

Brian Tae is excited to meet the different kinds of Philadelphians and their “unique characteristics” — qualities he thinks often get overshadowed by New Yorkers and Californians.

The 27-year-old Fishtown resident and his roommate, Skylar Lee, also 27, applied to the show hoping to dive deeper into Philly’s dating pool. “I’ve noticed a lot about Philly people is they’re really nice, but also candid,” said Tae, a California native who moved to the city four months ago from New Jersey. “They’re not afraid to get under your skin and come off a little rude, but at the same time still have core kindness and that’s something I actually really appreciate.”

The two Rutgers alums sent in their applications after being persuaded by a mutual friend — without realizing just how quickly things move on Love Is Blind. It wasn’t until they watched a season that they learned contestants are expected to propose by episode four.

“It’s very scary, honestly, at the end of the day,” Lee said. “But I think if I meet the right person and I’m head over heels, and I know beyond just my feelings that it’s somebody I can really build a future with, then absolutely I’m gonna put a ring on her.”

Tae hopes to find a strong-headed, candid woman he can take on dates at Spruce Street Harbor Park, stroll along the Schuylkill, or share a meal with at Suraya. Lee, meanwhile, has his own checklist: no one rude to service workers, quick to escalate drama, or unwilling to try new cuisines.

While Miess hopes the pods are filled with contestants who genuinely represent Philly, Andreacchio has a different prediction. She fears the season will be dominated by folks whose entire personalities revolve around the Eagles and Phillies.

“I just know there’s going to be way more messy girls and guys in a [Philly] season for sure,” she said. “And everybody’s gonna know at least two people. I feel like with Philly, we’re gonna see people that we’ve seen online, in person, our friends, and even our exes.”