Actress Kate Winslet won the Emmy for outstanding leading actress in a limited series or movie for her on-point portrayal of melancholy police detective Marianne “Mare” Sheehan in Mare of Easttown, HBO’s murder-mystery series set in the Philadelphia suburbs.

“I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs,” Winslet said in her acceptance speech. “I support you. I salute you .... Mare of Easttown brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic. ... Yes, I’m a winner.”

Winslet, who was born in the United Kingdom, was praised for her accurate Delware County accent, as in she never drank a bottle of water, she always asked for wooder.

Evan Peters won Mare of Easttown’s first Emmy of the evening. He clinched the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for his portrayal of Detective Colin Zabel. Peters expressed gratitude for “hoagies” and “homes” during his acceptance speech in a Delco accent.