MSNBC is getting a new name ahead of NBC split

So long, MSNBC.

The left-leaning cable news channel, home to popular opinion host Rachel Maddow, is getting a rebrand ahead of its split into Versant from Comcast-owned NBC, despite company officials previously saying they would keep both the name and its peacock-infused logo.

Advertisement

The new name will be MS NOW, an acronym for My Source News Opinion World, according to a memo sent by Versant CEO Mark Lazarus obtained by The Inquirer.

Lazarus said NBC made the decision to keep its famed peacock symbol for it’s own media brands, requiring Versant to shift.

“As we all know, the peacock is synonymous with NBCUniversal, and it is a symbol they have decided to keep within the NBCU family,” Lazarus wrote. “This means we will redesign our logos where the peacock has been incorporated into our brands.”

“While our name will be changing, who we are and what we do will not,” MSNBC President and Philly native Rebecca Kutler wrote in a memo. “Our commitment to our work and our audiences will not waiver from what the brand promise has been for three decades.”

NBC’s reversal means networks like the Golf Channel and CNBC will also get redesigned logos. NBC will remain in the name of CNBC (it was originally launched as the Consumer News and Business Channel back in 1989), partly due to licensing deals outside the U.S.

MSNBC launched in 1996 as a joint venture between Microsoft and NBC News. Microsoft pulled out in 2005, and moving forward the network will have no remaining ties with NBC News. Versant has already made moves to beef up MS NOW’s own newsgathering operation, hiring Politico and Wall Street Journal veteran Sudeep Reddy to lead their Washington bureau.

No changes announced to MS NOW’s prime-time lineup

While Versant has been beefing up its reporting staff ahead of the split, there haven’t been any changes announced to MS NOW’s prime-time lineup, which currently includes Maddow, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle, and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The network is losing Steve Kornacki, who is remaining with NBC News and NBC Sports as their chief data analyst.

MSNBC overhauled its prime-time lineup in May after canceling Joy Reid’s show, The ReidOut. The network added The Weeknight at 7 p.m. featuring former Kamala Harris adviser Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez, the daughter of former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for bribery.

MSNBC has consistently been the second most-watched cable news network, trailing Fox News but regularly topping CNN. Maddow’s show — which only airs one night a week — is the network’s most popular, averaging over 2 million viewers last quarter. But Philly native Jesse Watters over at Fox News topped all TV opinion hosts with an average nightly audience of 3.4 million viewers.

Largely due to the trend of cord cutting, NBC is splitting off MS NOW, CNBC, the Golf Channel, and several other cable TV networks — including USA, E!, Oxygen, and SYFY — into Versant. The new company will also own Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes.

NBC is keeping Bravo, Peacock, and its NBC Sports properties, including regional sports networks like NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The split also comes as President Donald Trump and his administration have targeted the owners of companies tied to news organizations who have reported on the president. Comcast is already the subject of two federal investigations — one involving its handling of NBC10 and other local news affiliates, and another focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

In response to the Trump administration’s crackdown, Comcast removed DEI content from its website.

Despite recent trends, Maddow is optimistic about her new company’s future.

“We make a ton of money,” Maddow said on a recent episode of the Pivot podcast she co-hosted with Kara Swisher. “Second of all, we’re spinning off with a huge stand-alone, newly built news gathering organization that is designed specifically for our purposes and nothing else. We have an incredibly loyal, very large audience, and we’ve got and we’re and we’re universally platformed on a device called the television, which Americans use, despite media reports to the contrary.”

The split is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.