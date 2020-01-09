The show follows the conclusion of It’s Always Sunny’s 14th season, which tied the show with The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for the title of longest-running live-action sitcom. The show’s 15th season has not yet been green lit officially, though FX CEO John Landgraf last year indicated that “there is a good chance it may go past season 14,” should the network and the It’s Always Sunny crew “come to business terms that fit both our needs.”