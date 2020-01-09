It may still be up in the air whether or not It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will get a 15th season on FX. But Rob McElhenney isn’t taking a break: He has a new show coming to Apple TV+ next month.
The streaming service this week unveiled the first trailer for Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, the Philly native’s newest endeavor, which he cocreated alongside his fellow It’s Always Sunny cohorts Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. Written by Day and McElhenney, the comedy series is “set in a video game development studio and will explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways,” according to Deadline.
McElhenney stars in the show as the video game studio’s narcissistic director Ian Grimm, who leads a team of techies as they work to create a massive multiplayer role-playing game known as Mythic Quest.
“In a world of legendary heroes, one man will rise to take … all of the credit,” a voice-over says in the trailer.
In addition to McElhenney, the show also features fellow It’s Always Sunny star David Hornsby (Rickety Cricket), plus Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Homeland), Jessie Ennis (Better Call Saul), Danny Pudi (Community), and others.
The show follows the conclusion of It’s Always Sunny’s 14th season, which tied the show with The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for the title of longest-running live-action sitcom. The show’s 15th season has not yet been green lit officially, though FX CEO John Landgraf last year indicated that “there is a good chance it may go past season 14,” should the network and the It’s Always Sunny crew “come to business terms that fit both our needs.”
Mytic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’s first season is broken up into nine half-hour episodes, all of which will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting Feb. 7. Check out the trailer below: