Tracy Davidson leaving NBC10 after nearly 30 years

Tracy Davidson, a longtime fixture at NBC10, is leaving the station. But now isn’t the time for her to cry.

“No tears yet, I won’t be leaving soon,” Davidson said Wednesday during the station’s 5 p.m. newscast, which she has co-anchored for years.

Davidson, 62, announced she is retiring from NBC10 after more than 30 years to pursue a full-time role as a public speaker. For about a decade, Davidson has had a side job leading personal development workshops and speaking to business professionals, and said “demand for this side of my work has surged.”

Davidson’s final day at the station will be in November.

“For all of this, this is bittersweet,” said fellow NBC10 anchor Fred Shropshire. “You set the standard in our newsroom... You have eyes on everything, nothing gets past you.”

Davidson joined NBC10 in 1996 and has served as both a news anchor and consumer reporter. For years, she co-anchored the station’s morning newscast with former Philadelphia Eagle Vai Sikahema, who retired in 2020. Since then Davidson has co-anchored the station’s 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts.

Only meteorologist Bill Henley, who joined the station in 1995 after it was purchased from CBS, has been at NBC10 longer than Davidson.

“It has truly been the honor of my life to serve you and tell your stories,” Davidson said. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and dedicated professionals, and being part of a community I deeply love.”

NBC10 has long been second most-watched local newscast in Philadelphia, behind 6ABC’s Action News, which has remained on top despite the departure of beloved news anchor Jim Gardner.