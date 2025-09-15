Philly may have had a quiet night at the Emmys but Hannah Einbinder’s Eagles chant made up for it

Philadelphia nominees were snubbed at Sunday night’s Primetime Emmys, but the Eagles got a surprise shoutout after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson’s homage to her hometown and her schoolteacher mother, was nominated for five Emmys but none of the nominees took home a winged statue.

Quinta Brunson, who was nominated for best lead actress in a comedy series, lost to Jean Smart for her role as Deborah Vance in HBO’s Hacks for the second year in a row. Abbott also lost to CW’s Bulletproof for best writing in a comedy series and Apple TV’s The Studio for best comedy series.

But the evening’s loudest Philly shoutout came from Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder, who beat Abbott’s Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph for the best supporting actress in a comedy statue.

Einbinder’s bleeped acceptance speech included a surprise Eagles chant as she ended her speech with “Go Birds, F— Ice, and Free Palestine.”

Einbinder, who gets her Eagles fandom from her father — Doylestown-born actor and writer Chad Einbinder — recently signed the Film Workers Pledge to End Complicity wherein she joined film professionals in pledging to not “screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions — including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies — that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people."

The Pitt, set in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, beat out Severance for the Emmy for best drama. Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa won best lead actor and best supporting actress Emmy for the show, respectively.

The Abbott actresses did not win, but Brunson, James, and Ralph were among the best dressed in Louis Vuitton, Cucculelli Shaheen, and Diane Von Furstenberg, respectively.

West Philly-born Colman Domingo, nominated for the best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as Danny in Netflix’s Four Seasons, lost to Jeff Hiller who played Joel in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere.

The two men tied when it came to best dressed. Both actors did pastels with panache: Domingo in a sky blue Valentino jacket with a matching polka dot shirt, and Hillier in a pink tweed Chanel-esque pantsuit.

Brian Tyree Henry, who stayed in Philadelphia while filming Apple TV’s Dope Thief, lost the best actor in a limited series Emmy to to Stephen Graham for his performance in Netflix’s Adolescence.

Philly didn’t win big on Sunday night’s prime-time show. But last week, Patrice: The Movie, by Philadelphian filmmaker Ted Passon, about a New Jersey couple seeking marriage equality for people with disabilities, won the Emmy for exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last Sunday night.