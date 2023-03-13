Quinta Brunson will make her ‘SNL’ debut while editors prepare to strike

Abbott Elementary’s Janine Teagues is trading her classroom for the stage — well, for one night only.

Quinta Brunson — the creator-producer-lead of ABC’s Philly-set school comedy — is making her Saturday Night Live debut alongside musical guest Lil Yachty on April 1.

That date is significant for a couple of reasons: Brunson’s hosting debut will run on comedy’s holiday, April Fool’s Day, but also the day SNL’s post-production editors are prepared to strike for industry-standard pay and health benefits, which could complicate Brunson’s stint in the host’s seat.

The post-production editors, who cut the show’s clips for YouTube and handle pre-recorded sketches, are prepared to start April with a work stoppage should NBC fail to meet their demands with a contract.

SNL’s labor tensions have already made their way on screen. When Pedro Pascal hosted on Feb. 4, several permanent cast members closed the show while donning “Contract Now” shirts.

NBC told Deadline that it hopes to reach an agreement with the Motion Picture Editors Guild, which represents SNL’s post-production staff, ahead of Brunson’s debut. But that hasn’t quelled worries from fans.

“Happy 4 u [sic] but don’t cross the picket line,” wrote one Instagram user under Brunson’s announcement post.

“Is that the day of their writer’s strike? Are you saying anything about that?” asked another Instagram user.

Brunson has yet say if she plans to host should a strike occur.