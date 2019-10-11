Shepard Smith is walking away from Fox News, the longtime news anchor announced on his Friday show.
“This is my last newscast here,” Smith said during the Friday edition of Shepard Smith Reporting, which will be his last with the network. Fox News announced it would use fill-in hosts until a new dayside news program is announced.
Smith’s time with Fox News dates back to the network’s inception in 1996. Today’s announcement shocked media pundits and Washington insiders. Recently, Smith’s straight-forward reporting has placed him at odds with the network primetime opinion hosts. The two sides have clashed on air in recent weeks over Smith reporting about the Trump administration.
“We serve different masters. We work for different reporting chains, we have different rules," Smith told Time magazine in March 2018. “They don’t really have rules on the opinion side. They can say whatever they want. If it’s their opinion.”
Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reported last month that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace told Smith to stop attacking primetime host Tucker Carlson, which both have denied. Wallace had nothing but praise for Smith Friday afternoon.
“Shep is one of the premier newscasters of his generation and his extraordinary body of work is among the finest journalism in the industry,” Wallace said in a statement. While this day is especially difficult as his former producer, we respect his decision and are deeply grateful for his immense contributions to the entire network.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.