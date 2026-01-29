For its special 800th episode, ‘The Simpsons’ is headed to Philadelphia

On the 800th episode of The Simpsons, the beloved show will send its cartoon family to Philly.

Now in its 37th season, the comedy will ring in the milestone on Feb. 15 with “Irrational Treasure,” a spoof on Nicolas Cage’s National Treasure franchise that filmed (a bit) in Philadelphia.

The episode will feature a slate of Philly-raised talent including Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, The Bondsman actor Kevin Bacon, and The Roots drummer Questlove — as well as Boyz II Men, who will sing their own rendition of the show’s legendary theme song.

“Marge’s crusade to get the family dog in better shape leads to her entering Santa’s Little Helper in canine agility competitions and a trip to the National Dog Show in Philadelphia,” reads the logline, according to Entertainment Weekly. “There, Marge and Homer suddenly find themselves — and the dog — mixed up in a historical conspiracy adventure worthy of a National Treasure movie."

The Philly adventure will see Homer (Dan Castellaneta) chomping on a cheesesteak in front of Pat’s and Geno’s, and a segway tour guide (voiced by Questlove). The Roots will also make an animated cameo. Given the dog show premise, could there also be a reference to Best in Show, another classic Philly film? We’ll have to wait and see.

Brunson will voice a character named Adrienne (Yo! is perhaps that a Rocky reference?) while Bacon takes on a Philly concierge.

Other guest stars include The Pitt actors Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden voicing a doctor, nurse, and intern, respectively. (The HBO show is set in Pittsburgh but the actors aren’t from there.)

The Simpsons have spotlighted Philadelphia icons previously, from a purple Gritty appearance in one of the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, to parodies of M. Night Shyamalan thrillers Sixth Sense and Trap.

The 800th episode of ‘The Simpsons’ premieres at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15 on Fox.