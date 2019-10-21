After 10 years, long-suffering fans of the Philadelphia Union were treated with the franchise’s first playoff victory Sunday night, a thrilling 4-3 come from behind win that went into extra time and ended with Marco Fabián’s game-winning goal.
But a number of Union fans weren’t able to watch the thrilling match on Comcast Xfinity thanks to outages that forced color bars onto FS1, which was airing the game.
“You are killing me with this. 8 year wait for a playoff game and I’ve got color bars,” CBS3 executive producer Steve Lindsay wrote on Twitter, who went on to complain about his $300 a month Comcast bill.
“Tough to choke down that whopper cable bill this month...” Lindsay added.
A source at Fox Sports said it appeared the outages were caused by localized Comcast maintenance in the Freedom, Pa. area. Comcast wouldn’t comment on specifics, other than to confirm a small number of customers experienced intermittent outages Sunday afternoon and evening.
It’s still unclear what caused the issue. As of Sunday night, Comcast was still attempting to identify the cause, even as some customers continued to experience outages on FS1 and other stations.
The Union will travel south to face-off against defending champion Atlanta United Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. Let’s just hope Comcast figures out the issue by then.
Retired (for now) Patriots tight end Ron Gronkowski returned to Fox Sunday morning in his new role as an analyst, this time to offer his shaky assessment of the five best tight ends currently playing in the NFL at the moment.
Forget for a moment Gronk’s ill-fitting suit (one viewer compared it to David Byrne’s comically-oversized attire worn in the Talking Heads’ documentary Stop Making Sense), there was one notable omission from Gronkowski’s list — Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
“I love his game. My top five were all kind-of big guys. I like big guys. I like big tight ends. But Zach’s a great player,” Gronkowski explained.
At least Gronkowski knew what position Ertz played, unlike his colleague Terry Bradshaw.
“Not a tight end,” Bradshaw said of Ertz, earning an instant rebuke from former Giants defender Michael Strahan.
“He is a tight end,” Strahan said incredulously.
Obviously, Gronk has a long way to go before he becomes a polished studio analyst (at one point, Bradshaw had to instruct him to address the camera). But let’s be real — Fox hired the former NFL star for moments like this:
• The Simpsons have aired long enough that Gritty was able to make an appearance. During Sunday night’s “Treehouse of Horror” episode (No. 666 in the show’s 30-year run), the Flyers star mascot made a surprising cameo, albeit it with purple fur and a green jersey.
So why isn’t Gritty orange? It’s not clear, but it might be a nod to the show’s fourth “Treehouse of Horror” episode, which featured the starting line of the 1976 Flyers wearing blue jerseys as part of the Devil Flanders’s hand-picked Jury of the Damned.
• Following Sunday’s night’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, dejected 94.1 WIP host and Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin was accidentally captured on camera walking out of a locker room at AT&T Stadium during Eagles Postgame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
“I was absolutely furious during the game and then I turned on postgame and saw this buffoon and laughed out loud,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “The look at the end.”
• Lou Palmer, an original anchor and reporter on ESPN’s SportsCenter, died Friday in Wellington, Fla., his family confirmed over the weekend. Palmer was 83.
“He brought much-needed experience at the very beginning, a deep love of baseball, and the ability to write, anchor and bring authority to anything he touched,” recently-retired ESPN icon Bob Ley said in a statement. “Lou was a joy to work with, a fellow Seton Hall Pirate, and in a newsroom where everyone had their nickname, he was universally known and loved as ‘Sweet Lou.’ ”