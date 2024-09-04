Stephen Colbert dunks on Philly while discussing the fake Kamala Harris Eagles ad

Yes, we know those ads claiming VP Kamala Harris as the “official candidate of the Eagles” are fake. But that is not stopping The Late Show with Stephen Colbert writers to — predictably — take a dig at Philadelphia.

“Kamala Harris is getting a lot of endorsements,” Colbert said on his show Tuesday night, “most of them real.” The TV host proceeded to talk about the counterfeit political ads that showed up at some SEPTA bus shelters, including ones at 34th and Walnut Streets and North 16th and Spring Garden Streets.

“Obviously a fake,” he said, “everyone knows the official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles is a vomit-stained Honda Civic floormat” (starting at 2:30). It feels like the audience just laughs because he stops talking.

For starters, the Honda CR-V has long defeated the Civic in becoming the city’s most popular car.

Yes, back in 2010, Matthew Clemmens pleaded guilty to intentionally vomiting on an off-duty police officer and his family, thereby earning the nickname “Pukémon.” But that was at a Phillies game and even Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Dougherty’s sentencing of Clemmens was wittier than Colbert’s shtick.

“You have invaded the opportunity to enjoy the American pastime of baseball,” he said before announcing Clemmens’ sentence. “You struck out.”

Philadelphians, in response to Colbert, took to a Reddit comments section and, in true Philly fashion, remained divided over a justified reaction.

While most called out Colbert for “not even close to being funny,” a true Philly soul dispersed some very Philly words of wisdom: “It’s a one-liner. It’s not supposed to be that funny. I’m disappointed in these comments. Don’t be so soft.”

Say what he will about our purported official candidates, but even Stephen Colbert with his Emmys, Grammys, and Peabodies, couldn’t help but profess his love for the City of Brotherly Love.

Once the laughter stopped, he bit his lip, stuck out his tongue every so subtly before professing the truth: “Love you, Philly.”