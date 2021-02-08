No, you weren’t seeing things. Four Seasons Total Landscaping was featured in a Super Bowl commercial.
The small Philadelphia landscaping company made famous by a bizarre Rudy Giuliani press conference played the starring role in an ad for Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelance services.
- Philly’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping dishes the dirt on the news conference heard ’round the world: ‘It was nothing we anticipated’
- No, not that Four Seasons. How Team Trump’s news conference ended up at a Northeast Philly landscaping firm.
- From Philly to Germany, thousands participated in the virtual Fraud Street Run, inspired by the Four Seasons Total Landscaping news conference
In the ad, which aired during the third quarter, Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner and president Marie Siravo enters the now-famous garage entrance to reveal a lush botanical dreamscape filled with busy workers tending to butterflies and waterfalls, and harvesting lightning.
“Success. It’s often right place, right time,” Siravo says in the ad, a fitting line for a company that became the final punchline of the 2020 presidential campaign thanks to a hastily arranged news conference that began just minutes after Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the election.
The interest in Four Seasons Total Landscaping certainly hasn’t waned since the election. An 18-second teaser uploaded to YouTube had amassed more than 2.7 million views by Sunday.
“The moment we walked on set, I was amazed at how many people were working on a Super Bowl commercial featuring my company that I’ve poured my blood, sweat, and tears into,” Siravo said in a statement. “I was beyond flattered by the opportunity and level of support.”
In a December interview with the Inquirer, Siravo said she was buying bagels in Brigantine when she got the call that the Trump campaign chose Four Seasons Total Landscaping as the site of the now-infamous news conference. The company quickly issued a statement declaring their neutral stance (punctuated by a “Go Birds!”) and by the afternoon, they were selling T-shirts and merchandise.
“We’re a Wikipedia now!” Siravo said.