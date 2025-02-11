The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl drew a massive TV audience, despite the blowout

The Eagles’ Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs might have been a blowout, but a massive audience stuck around to watch.

The game drew 127.7 million viewers across Fox and all its platforms, the network said Tuesday. That includes Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service, which averaged 13.6 million viewers.

Fox said Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show garnered 133.5 million viewers, a slight increase over Usher’s Super Bowl performance last year.

By the numbers, it’s the most watched Super Bowl in television history, but there is a caveat. Nielsen, which measures the ratings, expanded the addition of out of home viewing from two-thirds of the country to the entire United States. Nielsen began adding those numbers last year, so Super Bowls played before 2024 were simply measured differently.

Regardless, it’s easily the largest TV audience of the year, and topped last year’s Super Bowl on CBS by about four million viewers. CBS streamed its Super Bowl on Paramount+, its subscription streaming service, which is not free.

“The power the NFL has to bring people together was on full display Sunday night,” Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement, adding that the network “couldn’t be prouder.”