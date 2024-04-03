HBO filming for ‘Task’ will close a Delco road later this month

Delaware County residents are in for the Hollywood treatment later this month — and by that we mean a road in Upper Chichester Township will be closed for filming thanks to HBO’s upcoming series Task.

Chichester Avenue between Boothwyn Road and Mill Road will be closed from 7 p.m. on April 17 until 6 a.m. the following morning, PennDot announced this week. With that section of road closed, drivers will be detoured around the area using Boothwyn Road, Bethel Road, and Mill Road.

HBO obtained a permit to restrict traffic, PennDot said. The department advises that drivers look out for backups and delays during the closure, and give themselves extra traveling time.

HBO’s activities on the road, the department added, are weather-dependent, so closure times may change.

Advertisement

As Mare of Easttown fans probably know, Task — a follow-up to the hit, locally set drama — has been filming in the area recently. Starring Mark Ruffalo, Task follows “a task force of law enforcement officers and the criminals they are trying to apprehend,” according to Variety.

The show comes from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, who was raised in Berwyn. South Philadelphia native Jeremiah Zagar is directing the series.

Last month, the series was spotted filming near Ridley Township, with Ridley manager Joseph Ryan telling The Inquirer that the production is “good for the township.” The production also recently filmed in Aston, and showed up in South Philly to film at Ralph’s in the Italian Market.

Amid all the Delco-based filming last month, Ruffalo was sighted while out to lunch at A Cut Above Deli in Newtown Square. There, Ruffalo, who stars as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chatted with Marple resident Mike Gentile.

“I said ‘Hey Mark, big fan, big Marvel nerd,’” Gentile told The Inquirer last month. “I was telling him how I go to the movies for the premiere of all the Marvel movies by myself. [Ruffalo] was just thanking me for feeding his kids, and making me laugh.”

In Task, meanwhile, Ruffalo plays the head of an FBI unit that’s “badly damaged but fighting for good,” as the actor told Deadline earlier this year.

And it’s even possible that actress Kate Winslet could reprise her role as Mare Sheehan in the series, though, as Ruffalo said “nothing’s set” just yet.

“At some point those two might run into each other in the future, that’s what they’re saying,” Ruffalo said.

Task is scheduled to film through August. A release date has not yet been announced.