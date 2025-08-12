We have a new trailer and premiere date for ‘Task,’ the ‘Mare of Easttown’ follow-up

It looks like we’re less than a month out from the series premiere of Task, the highly anticipated Mare of Easttown follow-up. And a new extended trailer is giving us a glimpse at what to expect.

HBO dropped its initial Task trailer back in May, teasing a gritty and dark crime drama starring Mark Ruffalo, focused on an FBI task force working to shut down a string of drug-house robberies.

Released on Tuesday, the new trailer — which clocks in at two minutes and 30 seconds — introduces us to Tom (Ruffalo), the agent in charge, and Robbie (Tom Pelphrey), who’s leading the robberies.

Set to a piano rendition of “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd, Ruffalo can be heard via voice-over: “It’s easy to talk about forgiveness and mercy when it’s not your loss.”

The trailer ends with a shootout in the woods featuring Ruffalo and Pelphrey staring down their guns before fading out and cutting to a release date: Sept. 7.

In the same style as its predecessor, Task is presented as a seven-episode mini-series.

Ruffalo and the rest of the cast, which includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, and more, is set in Philly’s working-class suburbs. Since last year, Ruffalo and the crew could be spotted across town, with sightings at Ralph’s Italian Restaurant in South Philly, the Delaware County Government Center and Courthouse in Media, Newtown Square, and various other locations in Delaware County and Montgomery County.

There are several nods to the Philly setting within the new trailer, including a reference to KYW at the beginning, and scenes in Coatesville on Route 30, and Mount Hope Cemetery.

Within hours of going live, the HBO extended trailer has garnered hundreds of thousands of views and a lot of buzz.

One YouTube user called it one of their “most anticipated shows of the year.”

The show’s seven episodes will be released weekly on Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. and be available for streaming the following day.