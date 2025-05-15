HBO debuts teaser for locally filmed ‘Task,’ the ‘Mare of Easttown’ follow-up starring Mark Ruffalo

We’re finally getting a look at the HBO crime drama that brought Mark Ruffalo to the Philadelphia last year, thanks to a new official teaser the network.

Released Thursday, the teaser serves as an early look at Task, a follow-up to HBO’s hit series Mare of Easttown, which also filmed in and around Philadelphia. Ruffalo stars in the series as the leader of an FBI task force tasked with ending a string of drug-house robberies.

The series was spotted all over the Philly region last year. Among the series’ filming locations were Ralph’s Italian Restaurant in South Philly, the Delaware County Government Center and Courthouse in Media, Newtown Square, and various other locations in Delaware County and Montgomery County.

But the filming locations aren’t the only local connections to Task. It was written by Berwyn native and Mare of Easttown scribe Brad Inglesby, and features directing from South Philly native Jeremiah Zagar, son of famed Philly mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar. Philly-based agency Heery Loftus Casting handled local casting.

Now, the series’ official teaser gives us a look at all that work the cast and crew had been doing in the area. The series is set to debut on HBO in September, when it will begin airing weekly for its seven-episode run.