Fans of the Philadelphia-inspired sitcom The Goldbergs won’t be seeing Eagles-fan Murray lounging around in his underwear this season.

Jeff Garlin, the actor who has played the family’s patriarch for nine seasons, exited the show back in December following an investigation into alleged misconduct on the set described by one employee as “abusive.”

Instead, when the 10th season premiers on Sept. 21 on ABC, it will start months after Murray’s death, with the family moving on.

“This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving. But Jeff won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than looking back.”

Barnow told the magazine Garlin knew he wasn’t being replaced on the 1980s-based show, but wasn’t sure if he was aware his character was being killed. Regardless, the show runners think the combination of Murray being gone and the addition of a new character — the child of newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) — will make things fresh this season.

“It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us,” co-showrunner Chris Bishop told Entertainment Weekly. “So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season.”

Garlin, 60, also stars on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm alongside Larry David as his agent, which is slated to start its 12th season this fall. So far, no allegations of improper behavior have emerged against Garlin at HBO, and the network hasn’t moved to remove him from the long-running show.

After the allegations of his behavior on the set of The Goldbergs emerged late last year, with one employee telling Deadline he was “extremely verbally and emotionally abusive,” Garlin gave an interview with Vanity Fair where he repeatedly described his actions as “silly.”

“It’s always the same thing,” Garlin said. “It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at.”

“[A]s a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say, all I can say is, I’m sorry. OK? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find terribly confusing and untrue,” Garlin added, in response to allegations that some colleagues on The Goldbergs set felt demeaned and disrespected by his actions.

The Goldbergs is based on the upbringing of creator and showrunner Adam F. Goldberg, who grew up in Jenkintown and went to William Penn Charter School. Garlin’s character, Murray, is based on Goldberg’s own father, Murray, who died in 2008.