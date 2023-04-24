What happened to Tucker Carlson? The Fox News host was let go by the network.

In a shocking move that stunned media observers, Fox News parted ways with Tucker Carlson in a Monday morning statement, claiming the two sides “agreed” to a break up.

His absence Monday night will likely surprise many Fox News viewers, considering the network only briefly mentioned Carlson’s departure in the morning and aired promos during the day.

Carlson, who has hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2016, didn’t comment publicly on the move. But the sudden departure of the most-watched host on cable news left Fox Corporation’s stock reeling, down as much as 5% in Monday trading.

So far, Fox News isn’t announcing a permanent replacement for Carlson. Instead, it will turn to a series of rotating hosts at 8 p.m. until a new host is named.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about Carlson’s sudden departure from Fox News.

What we know about Tucker Carlson leaving Fox

We don’t know much. Fox News made the surprise announcement it was parting ways with its most-popular host Monday morning.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” Fox News said in a statement.

Carlson didn’t enter the weekend thinking he’d be out of a job. The last thing he told viewers at the end of his show Friday night was, “We’ll be back on Monday. In the meantime, have the best weekend with the ones that you love. We’ll see you then.”

The former Fox News host gave the keynote address at Friday’s Heritage Foundation gala, where the idea of Carlson being fired was briefly brought up in the form of a joke by Heritage chief Kevin Roberts.

“If things go south at Fox News, there’s always a job for you at Heritage,” Roberts said.

“Well, you’ve saved me before,” a smiling Carlson responded.

Carlson could not be reached for comment, and Fox News didn’t elaborate more on the decision to part ways with its top personality. Carlson began at Fox News as a contributor in 2009 and took over as the host of the network’s 8 p.m. hour in 2017, after Bill O’Reilly was forced out.

The decision reportedly came from the top of Fox

In their statement, Fox News said the network and Carlson “agreed to part ways.”

But the decision appears to have been made at the very top, with Fox Corp. Chairman and Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch making the move to fire Carlson, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In private conversations that were released during Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Carlson was highly critical of management at Fox News following the election after ratings dipped and viewers looked to other right-wing news outlets promoting Trump’s election lies, such as Newsmax.

“Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we’ve lost with our audience?” Carlson wrote to a producer the day after Fox called the election for Joe Biden, citing Newsmax as an alternative.

Management at Fox News took issue with the remarks, according to The Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Murdoch’s News Corp. While a lot of the communications were redacted, they became known internally to senior management at the company, the Journal reported.

Carlson was named in a lawsuit against Fox News by a former producer

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg is suing the network and Carlson in New York, claiming among other things that she faced sexism and misogyny while a producer on Carlson’s show.

In one example, Grossberg claimed on her first day working for the show, she was greeted by large photographs of “Nancy Pelosi in a plunging bathing suit revealing her cleavage.” She also claimed misogynistic views of women were widely and openly shared by the show’s staff using graphic language.

Fox News has denied those allegations.

Reacting to the news of Carlson’s sudden departure from the network, Grossberg called it a “big win” for cable news.

“This is a step towards accountability for the election lies and baseless conspiracy theories spread by Fox News, something I witnessed firsthand at the network, as well as for the abuse and harassment I endured” while working on Carlson’s show, Grossberg said in a statement. “This is some justice for the American people and for Fox News viewers who’ve been manipulated and lied to for years, all in an attempt to boost the channel’s ratings and revenue.”

“Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News is, in part, an admission of the systemic lying, bullying, and conspiracy-mongering claimed by our client,” Tanvir Rahman, one of Grossberg’s lawyers, said in a statement Monday to WNYC. “Mr. Carlson and his subordinates remain individual defendants in the S.D.N.Y. case and we look forward to taking their depositions under oath in the very near term.”

Carlson’s departure comes amid Fox settling a lawsuit with Dominion voting systems

Carlson’s departure comes a week after Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle a lawsuit over false claims hosts and personalities at the network promoted following the 2020 presidential election. Fox News faces another $2.7 billion defamation case from election company Smartmatic.

Carlson had been expected to testify during the trial.

While Dominion’s lawsuit focused more on lies about the election being promoted by other Fox News hosts, embarrassing messages between Carlson and an unnamed Fox News employee released during the discovery phase revealed anger and distain about former President Donald Trump.

In one message, Carlson wrote of Trump, “I hate him passionately.” In another, he signaled relief at “being able to ignore Trump most nights.”

Carlson’s top producer is also out at Fox News

Carlson isn’t the only member of his show to lose their job Monday.

Justin Wells, Carlson’s executive producer, is also out at the network after 15 years, according to multiple reports. Wells was also named in Grossberg’s lawsuit.

Who will replace Carlson at Fox?

That remains to be seen.

Fox News announced a rotating series of personalities will host an 8 p.m. show until a full-time replacement for Carlson can be named.

A leading candidate could be Philadelphia native Jesse Watters, who currently hosts Jesse Watters Primetime at 7 p.m. He also serves as co-host of The Five. But Watters would bring his own baggage to the role. He made a lewd comment on-air about Ivanka Trump and used incendiary language in a call for people to confront and harass Anthony Fauci, the former chief medical advisor.