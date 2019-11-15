Philadelphia won’t be getting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but plenty of star wrestlers are expected to cram into the Wells Fargo Center Friday night for WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown.
The show is scheduled to feature a response from Daniel Bryan after being jumped by Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. There’s also another match-up between King Corbin and Roman Reigns, who is looking for payback after being jumped earlier this week on FS1′s WWE Backstage.
Wrestling fans can also expect an appearance from Abington native Drew Gulak, who joined the WWE in 2016 after spending years with famed local wrestling promotion Combat Zone Wrestling.
But there’s also speculation that former 24/7 Champion Elias, the Pittsburgh-born WWE heel who has been out with a real ankle injury since being pulled from King of the Ring in September, could return to the ring Friday night. The former NXT Superstar had been a vital part of WWE Raw for years, but moved over to SmackDown during WWE’s recent draft.
While Elias hasn’t hinted at a return Friday night, there is the allure of trolling Philadelphia and its fans, as he has done, going to a Colin Cowherd level during earlier visits to the city. Over his past few visits, he roasted the Flyers’ long Stanley Cup drought, took shots at Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, and even went after Gritty in the mascot’s own house.
It’s the first time SmackDown has been held in Philadelphia since the show made its debut on Fox last month to 3.9 million viewers, boosted by appearances by the aforementioned Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan. Since then, the ratings have dropped, with last week’s tape-delayed Manchester, England, episode drawing 2.61 million viewers.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Philly’s Friday Night SmackDown:
When: Friday, Nov. 15
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Fox (Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Renee Young)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
- Nov. 15: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
- Nov. 22: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Ill.
- Nov. 29: Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Birmingham, Ala.
- Dec. 6: Crown Center Complex of Cumberland County, Fayetteville, N.C.
- Dec. 13: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisc.
- Dec. 20: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Dec. 27: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit