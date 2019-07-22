Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead have been wondering what happened to former protagonist Rick Grimes since his departure from the show last season. But now, a newly premiered trailer for a film from the franchise may have potentially revealed his new location: Philadelphia.
Released on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con, the 30-second trailer shows the Walking Dead logo situated in front of a silhouette that resembles Philly’s skyline. Since then, outlets like Screen Rant, Forbes, and local paparazzo HughE Dillon’s PhillyChitChat have speculated that the Walking Dead may come to town at some point.
Greater Philadelphia Film Office executive director Sharon Pinkenson, however, said she was unaware of the AMC series’ plans to film in Philadelphia when reached by the Inquirer. AMC representatives declined to comment when asked if the upcoming film would be set in Philly.
Actor Andrew Lincoln, who portrays Grimes in the Walking Dead series, left the show in the middle of last season, departing in the episode “What Comes After,” during which his character presumably was killed in a bridge explosion in Alexandria, Virginia. However, it was later revealed that Grimes was rescued and taken away from the area via a helicopter, leaving fans to wonder what ultimately became of him. Following Lincoln’s departure, the show jumped six years into the future, and a lot could have happened during that time.
“He is flying off in a helicopter, away from Virginia, and it’s going to be a new world,” writer-producer Scott Gimple told EW of Grimes last year. “A very new situation with its own history, and very, very different from what we’ve seen before.”
While Grimes could have ended up in Philly for the upcoming film, the city has never been featured in the world of the long-running series. Philadelphia was, however, mentioned once on the show, way back in season two, when Grimes came across a group of scavengers who indicated they had made their way down to Georgia from the City of Brotherly Love.
Additionally, AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere is currently filming here in town.
At this time, nothing is confirmed. The film has reportedly not yet started shooting, and has no official release date. However, when asked about the Walking Dead filming here in Philly, Pinkenson indicated she was supportive of the idea.
“I have not heard about The Walking Dead in Philadelphia,” Pinkenson said. “Wouldn’t that be great.”