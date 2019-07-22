Actor Andrew Lincoln, who portrays Grimes in the Walking Dead series, left the show in the middle of last season, departing in the episode “What Comes After,” during which his character presumably was killed in a bridge explosion in Alexandria, Virginia. However, it was later revealed that Grimes was rescued and taken away from the area via a helicopter, leaving fans to wonder what ultimately became of him. Following Lincoln’s departure, the show jumped six years into the future, and a lot could have happened during that time.