The Philadelphia Film Festival is back for its 31st year. Philadelphia Film Society is hosting the fest at venues in Old City and Center City, and will offer more than 130 films from over 40 countries, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (the much-anticipated sequel to 2019′s Knives Out); White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig; and local films like Rittenhouse Square by director Brandon Eric Kamin.

Last year’s festival was 90% in-person with reduced capacity and masking requirements. This year, proof of vaccination and masking are not required, but PFS suggests both.

“We’re back at 100%,” said PFS CEO and executive director Andrew Greenblatt. “Everyone’s back in person.”

Whether you are ready to watch Colin Farrell reunite with Brendan Gleeson or dive into international cinema, here’s what you need to know about the 12-day film festival.

Locations

Philadelphia Film Center at 1412 Chestnut St.

PFS Bourse Theater at 400 Ranstead St.

PFS East (formerly known as Ritz East) at 125 S. 2nd St.

PFF31 Festival Lounge at 125 Sansom Walkway

Note: The opening night party will be at the Philadelphia Film Center. The closing night party venue will be announced at a later date.

Schedule

The festival runs from Oct. 19 to 30. See the schedule here.

The festival opens Oct. 19 with its first film at 7 p.m. and the party at 9 p.m. PFF31 Awards Ceremony is Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. and the closing night party starts at 10 p.m.

The Festival Lounge, where guests can grab a snack or drink between screenings, is open Oct. 20-30, from noon to 8 p.m. (There is a bar in the Film Center as well.)

Tickets

Tickets and badges are for sale, for PFS members and the public.

Note: In-person purchases are at Philadelphia Film Center box office through Oct. 16 noon to 5 p.m. and at festival venues from Oct. 19-30; box offices open 30 minutes before the first show.

Ticket Prices: $17 for public and $12 for PFS members, adult evening and weekend; $15 for senior and student evening and weekend; $12 for public and $7 for members, weekday matinee (before 5 p.m.); $50 for public and $40 for members, opening night film and party; $50 for public and $40 for members, closing night film and party.

Badges are also available, which allow festival goers to forego tickets and receive priority admission to all screenings and special perks at the Festival Lounge. PFS members get an additional 10% off on weekend and all-access badges.

Badge Prices: $75 for student, $175 for weekend (choose a weekend), $500 for all access, $1,500 for VIP (this includes an exclusive invitation to Shyamaween, a Halloween party hosted by M. Night Shyamalan).

If advanced tickets sell out, don’t worry. There are rush tickets. A rush line will form at the venue 30 minutes before showtime. Available seats will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and is cash only.

Free tickets? PFS on Us is a free ticketing program offering tickets to select films throughout the festival. These tickets can be reserved online or in person — it does not guarantee admission.

Parking

Options for the Bourse Theater and East:

🚇 Subway: If you take the Market-Frankford line, the entrance is a short walk from 5th Street Independence Hall Station

🚗 Car: The Bourse Garage is located on the west (right) side of 4th Street, a one-way street, just to the south of Ranstead Street. Look for the blue “Park” sign above the entrance.

Options for Film Center:

🚇 Subway: The Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines are one block from the Film Center.

🚗 Car: Park for $15 for up to 12 hours at the garage under Liberty Place. Entrances are on both 16th and 17th Streets, between Market and Chestnut Streets. After parking, pick up a “chaser card” from the Box Office when you arrive at the theater to attend the show.

Check SEPTA for your bus line.

Tips