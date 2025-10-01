How and where Philly is celebrating Taylor Swift’s new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Lights, camera, smile! The countdown til showtime is on.

In less than two days, we will finally experience the canon event that is Taylor Swift’s anticipated 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The vibes: Old Hollywood. Feathers. Shakespeare. Master-class production. A sampling of George Michael?

The album follows the behind-the-scenes of Swift’s recording-breaking Eras Tour and is expected to have more pop beats, à la her biggest hits like 22, I Knew You Were Trouble, Shake It off. According to fiancé Travis Kelce, all 12 tracks are “bangers.” (Will it really only be 12? Swift says “yes,” Swifties are skeptical.)

Berks County-native Swift has already dropped vinyl variants galore, announced a limited-run, immersive movie theater showing of The Fate of Ophelia music video, and booked at least three late-night show appearances. Fans are eating up the promo and cryptic Easter eggs, to say the least.

But what’s there to do on the big night? You could bake Swift’s famous chai sugar cookies, curl up on the couch with your cats, and emotionally prepare for what’s sure to be a gut-wrenching Track 5, “Eldest Daughter."

Or, you could be bejeweled at any of these listening parties and themed events across Greater Philadelphia.

Loretta’s café in Society Hill is offering Cold Brew (Taylor’s Version) starting Thursday morning. The brew features brown sugar orange syrup, topped with pistachio brown butter glitter cold foam, pistachio dust, and orange sprinkles — the album’s color scheme. Swift’s go-to coffee order is reportedly a grande caramel nonfat latte.

The drink is $10 and only available until Sundayat 4 p.m.

📅 Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m., 💵 $10📍410 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, 🌐 https://www.lorettasphilly.com/

Hosted by 94.5 PST, Al’s Airport Inn will serve cocktail homages to Swift, including an Enchanted dreamsicle, Shake It Off citrus martini, Swift Spritz, and Showgirl sunrise, at this 21+ event. Enter an Eras costume contest, music bingo, or trivia for a chance to win swag, vinyl albums, and tickets to see Ed Sheeran and Zara Larsson.

📅 Thursday, 10 p.m., 💵 Free,📍636 Bear Tavern Road, Ewing, N.J., 🌐 https://www.facebook.com/alsairportinnbarandgrill

For the cheeky price of $13.87 (Taylor is obsessed with the number 13, and Kelce is No. 87 on the Kansas City Chiefs), Chickie’s & Pete’s South Philly location will stream the album when it drops. The 21+ event also promises inspired cocktails and themed trivia.

📅 Thursday, 9:30 p.m., 💵 $13.87,📍1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia 🌐 https://www.facebook.com/chickiesandpetessouthphilly

BYOG (bring your own glass) to the Manayunk romance bookstore for a jam session the evening after the TLOAS release. Just before the event, at 5:40 p.m., Swift is set to appear on the Graham Norton Show.

📅 Friday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 💵 Free,📍106 Grape St., Front A, Philadelphia 🌐 https://www.cupidsbookshop.com/

Splitz Bar & Grill in Maple Shade is offering a themed menu and crafts — friendship bracelets, permanent jewelry, and custom sunglasses alongside its listening party.

📅 Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 💵 Free,📍2825 Route 73 S, Maple Shade 🌐 https://www.facebook.com/splitzbarandgrill

DJ 21SparksFly will be on the turntables Friday, playing all of Swift’s fan favorites at this 21+ event. Live! Casino & Hotel will also serve three Swift-inspired cocktails: Champagne Problems (prosecco and purple glitter), Lavender Haze (Empress 1908 Indigo Gin and lemon juice), and Red Lip Classic (Tito’s Vodka, lemonade, strawberry puree, and strawberry garnish).

📅 Friday, 9 p.m., 💵 No cover fee,📍900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia 🌐 https://philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/

Drag queens will dazzle the Landmark-Americana in Glassboro during a two-hour, 21+ show, celebrating the new album, with tributes to past eras, too. Expect Swiftie trivia, audience participatory lip syncs, and gift giveaways.

📅 Friday, doors open at 8 p.m., event from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., 💵 From $19.03,📍1 Mullica Hill Road, Glassboro 🌐 https://www.dragqueenentertainment.com/