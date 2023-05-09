Philly (Taylor’s Version) — Here’s all of our Taylor Swift coverage in one place

It’s officially Taylor Swift week and The Philadelphia Inquirer has you covered on the details.

Swift’s Eras tour stops at Lincoln Financial Field — the same sports complex she first performed at age 12 — Friday through Sunday. It marks only the second three-night stadium residency locally; the first was Bruce Springsteen, naturally (and his dates weren’t even consecutive).

Across the country, the Eras tour has become a cultural phenomenon — with fan outfits worthy of their own red carpet, TikTok livestream sessions, and days-long merch sales. It makes sense, seeing how sales for Swift’s tour effectively broke Ticketmaster’s website and prompted a reckoning with the ticket sales platform.

At The Inquirer, our team has been working to cover all things Swiftie — from the listening parties and friendship-bracelet sessions, to what you can and can’t bring inside the stadium. We’ll be updating this story throughout the week as more coverage rolls in.

Here’s everything we’ve written about Swift’s Eras Tour so far:

It’s Swift’s first time performing in Philly since 2018

Growing up in Berks County and summering in Stone Harbor, the pop star’s Pennsylvania roots run deep, notes Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca. In past local performances, Swift has recalled her dad watching Eagles games on TV. At her 2011 Speak Now tour stop, Swift and the entire band rocked team jerseys during their encore performance.

Swift’s three-night Eras tour stop will be her first time playing South Philly since 2018.

Full story: The wait is almost over, Swifties. Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ arrival in South Philly is just days away

What’s going on around town?

Not everyone was lucky enough to score tickets to the sold-out Swift shows, which caused fans to withstand a crashing Ticketmaster site for hours in November when tickets went on sale.

Still, Philly’s celebration of the Eras tour stop is widespread, with ongoing events throughout the week including a drag brunch, a SoulCycle class, and dance parties. Local Etsy sellers and creators say they’re benefiting from Swift’s tour stop, experiencing a major boost in sales.

Service desk reporter Hira Qureshi has a list of all the Swiftie events she could find while national news reporter Emily Bloch spoke with local sellers.

Full story: Missing Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Philly? Shake it off at these parties around town.

Full story: ‘It’s been insane:’ Swift’s Philly tour stops are giving local Etsy sellers a sales boost

What do I need to know if I’m going to the show?

When do pre-show merch sales start? If it rains like it did in Nashville, are umbrellas allowed? Can I bring a camera?

For local and out-of-town fans alike, here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Swift’s Eras tour stop at Lincoln Financial Field, including details on public transportation and nearby food options.

Full story: Are you ready for it? Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift at the Linc