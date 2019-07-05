One of the city’s largest parties goes down at Love City, where soccer is set to takeover the Callowhill spot’s many screens from 10 a.m. on. First up is the Women’s World Cup, followed by two men’s finals games, Copa América (4 p.m.) and Concacaf Gold Cup (9 p.m.). In between each, party-goers can catch live music, test their own soccer skills, enjoy eats from three food trucks, and witness a live art installation by TameArtz and Bill Strobel.