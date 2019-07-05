The Women’s World Cup has captivated viewers and shattered ratings records this year. On Sunday it could set its biggest viewing record yet, when the U.S. Women’s National Team battles the Netherlands for a fourth World Cup win. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Here’s where to catch the game.
Show up early to grab a seat at this Rittenhouse cafe’s upstairs or downstairs bar, both expected to fill up before kickoff. Doors open at 8 a.m., so settle in with a coffee and pastry and relax before the game starts.
1716 Chestnut St., 215-568-5600, grancaffelaquila.com
Mimosas start flowing early at Center City’s Fado, opening at 8:30 a.m. for World Cup fans. The game airs on all 10 TVs, with the sound coming from the floor-to-ceiling projector screen. Gameday specials will be determined the day-of.
1500 Locust St., 215-893-9700, fadoirishpub.com
A popular Fairmount spot for sports fans, the Bishop’s Collar will likely fill up as soon as doors open (10 a.m.). Pints of Neshaminy Creek Brewing’s pilsner will be $4 for the duration of the game.
2349 Fairmount Ave., 215-765-1616, thecollar.us
Show up at 10 a.m. to grab a seat at the bar, equipped with four TVs, or head over a little later for 11 a.m. brunch in the dining room, also airing the game from five TVs. Twenty-ounce pours of Hofbrau Original will be offered for $5 as soon as doors open.
3925 Walnut St., 215-662-0105, citytap.com
One of the city’s largest parties goes down at Love City, where soccer is set to takeover the Callowhill spot’s many screens from 10 a.m. on. First up is the Women’s World Cup, followed by two men’s finals games, Copa América (4 p.m.) and Concacaf Gold Cup (9 p.m.). In between each, party-goers can catch live music, test their own soccer skills, enjoy eats from three food trucks, and witness a live art installation by TameArtz and Bill Strobel.
1023 Hamilton St., 215-398-1900, lovecitybrewing.com
Start off the morning with a $5 mimosa or shandy and a basket of $5 curried cheese chips at this Old City pub, opening at 10 a.m. Arrive early to snag a bar seat.
10 S. Front St., 215-543-6089, facebook.com/TheVictoriaFreehouse
The city’s oldest continually operating pub is as good a place as any to watch this historic game, airing from seven TVs. In addition to the normal $4 Sunday bloody mary, mimosa, and bellini offerings, soccer fans can take advantage of two $5 World Cup cocktail specials and $4 Modelos.
1310 Drury St., 215-735-5562, mcgillins.com
Doors open at 10 a.m. at this Tir na Nog in Center City, and that’s when $6 cocktail specials commence. With nearly a dozen TVs and two large projector screen, it’ll be easy to catch the action no matter where you sit.
1600 Arch St., 267-514-1700, tirnanogphilly.com
For a cozy Rittenhouse bar, head to the Bards, where you can order brunch and a beer starting at 10 a.m. The game will play on all three TVs and a projector screen.
2013 Walnut St., 215-569-9585, bardsirishbar.com
Seven TVs on three floors will air the World Cup final at this low-key Rittenhouse pub. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Expect some drink specials.
247 S. 17th St., 215-545-9473, theblacksheeppub.com
Find a lengthy draft and bottle list and a dedicated soccer-watching crew at this South Street sports bar, sporting 13 flatscreen TVs.
1612 South St., 267-519-0253, foundingfathersbar.com
Fancy a German beer while you watch? Head to Brauhaus Schmitz for $4 half-liter Paulaner Hefeweizens and Warsteiner Pilseners starting at 10 a.m. All five TVs as well as a large projector will show the game at the South Street staple.
718 South St., 267-909-8814, brauhausschmitz.com
With more than a dozen TVs and $4 Carlsberg pints, New Wave makes for a prime Queen Village perch for the game. Doors open at 10 a.m.
784 S. 3rd St., 215-922-8484, newwavecafe.com
Open bright and early at 8 a.m., this third-floor sports bar inside the Tropicana Hotel & Casino will have the game on several of its many TVs.
2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, 609-347-7770, adamgoodsportsbar.com
Opening early at 9 a.m., the Chickie’s & Pete’s outpost in the Tropicana has more than three dozen TVs and plenty of Crabfries to celebrate after what’s hopefully a win for the U.S. Women’s team.
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, 609-344-1080, chickiesandpetes.com
Opening right at kickoff, Yesterday’s invites you inside to grab a beer and watch the game before heading to the beach.
316 Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora, 609-390-1757, yesterdaysbar.com
Grab breakfast (starting at 9 a.m.) and a seat near one of the 18 TVs at this Somers Point sports bar.
800 Shore Rd., Somers Point, 609-927-3663, charliesbar.com
Open at 10 a.m., the North Wildwood bar will screen the game on nine TVs.
116 W. 1st Ave., North Wildwood, 609-729-1133, anglesea.pub