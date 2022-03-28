In a moment that is dominating all conversation about Sunday night’s Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the hours since, the confrontation has taken over most of the discourse.

But what happened after the slap heard ‘round the Dolby Theatre?

To quickly recap: Rock, who was on stage to announce the winner of the best documentary — which was eventually won by Philly native Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson — made a joke that he was looking forward to seeing Pinkett Smith in G.I. Jane 2 due to her haircut. In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed she was dealing with hair loss after being diagnosed with alopecia. Smith can be seen walking up on stage and slapping Rock across the face.

Then, Smith — visibly upset — yelled at Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth, complete with an expletive for emphasis.

It was an ugly moment that overshadowed Thompson’s win and the awards show as a whole. But what led up to it?

While Smith noted the incident in his speech, as of Monday morning, Rock had not released a statement or made any comments on the confrontation, although Rock did decline to press charges against Smith.

The before times

But many are pointing to past jokes Rock has made at Pinkett Smith’s expense.

In 2016, when Rock last hosted the Oscars, one of his first jokes was about Pinkett Smith, who had released a video at the time saying she was boycotting the awards show due to its lack of diversity. In his opening monologue, Rock poked fun at Pinkett Smith for her declaration.

“Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” the comedian joked.

At the time, Pinkett Smith waved off the jokes when asked about them.

Just before this year’s Academy Awards began, Smith posted a video on his Instagram with Pinkett Smith, both in their Oscars outfits. As if predicting what would happen, Smith captioned the video: Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos.”

The shock

In the wake of the slap, confusion reigned. Some assumed it had been a poorly thought out bit. Others, as they realized it was real, tried to make sense of what happened. Actors like Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry comforted Smith and Pinkett Smith during commercials.

A photo of Nicole Kidman’s bewildered face as she reacts to the smack was almost as widely circulated as one of the smack.

The incident was complicated further by Smith’s win for best actor. Smith accepted the award amid tears, with his speech alluding to what he’d just done.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said to start his speech.

Smith went on to apologize to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but did not apologize to Rock.

“I know, to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse,” Smith also said in his speech. “You gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s OK.”

The aftermath

While Rock hasn’t publicly commented on the slap, the the Los Angeles Times reported that he was later heard backstage saying: “I just got punched in the face by Muhammad Ali and didn’t get a scratch.” Smith played Ali in a 2001 biopic about the boxing legend.

After the show finished, most actors interviewed on the red carpet refused to talk about the incident. When asked, Thompson, still holding his Oscar, declined to comment. “I’m not talking about that,” Thompson said.

Leslie Odom Jr., who grew up in West Oak Lane, spoke of the incident as likely a result of working in Hollywood feeling like “walking around with your skin ripped off.”

“I think we saw two artists with their hearts open,” he said. “It’s a vulnerable moment. Sometimes it’s messy. But it’s always beautiful when it’s the truth.”

Speaking to People, Tiffany Haddish called the smack “the most beautiful thing” she’d ever seen.

“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me,” she said. “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.”

Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, tweeted shortly after Smith smacked Rock, simply saying: “And That’s How We Do It”

In a since-deleted tweet, Judd Apatow excoriated Smith for smacking Rock, claiming that Smith could have killed the comedian.

“He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind,” Apatow said.

For his part, Will Smith was seen celebrating at an after-party, dancing to “Yes Yes Y’all” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” from 1997′s Big Willie Style.