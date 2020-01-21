Hair loss, although common, can be devastating to women because so often we connect our beauty and femininity to our manes. Baldies are for boys. When our hair falls out, we blame ourselves. Society make jokes when wigs fall off or too much tension from braids cause edges to get scraggly and our manes to get thin. Losing our hair — whether because of cancer or lupus, a finicky thyroid, or yes, alopecia — can cripple our self-esteem. So we end up spending more time trying to hide our thinning mane or see-through strands or missing patches under wigs or weaves or floral-printed scarves than we do living.