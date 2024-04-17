Earth Day 2024 events and activities for kids and families in Philadelphia

Celebrate Mother Nature’s unofficial birthday on Monday by learning about the Earth, planting seeds for the future, and enjoying live performances, film screenings, and sing-alongs in Philly.

Recognized since 1970 to reflect on humanity’s impact on the Earth, April 22 is celebrated to encourage people to take part in conservation efforts. This year, Earth Day events are sprouting throughout Philadelphia this weekend.

In 2024, the need to celebrate Earth Day has only become more apparent as NASA reports global temperatures have risen 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880, with the speed at which the planet warms tripling in the last 50 years. According to NASA, the planet’s accelerated warming is mostly due to human activities.

This year, cities across nearly 200 countries are coming together alongside EarthDay.org, the holiday’s official organizer, to demand action for conservation efforts with a specific goal of ending the use of plastics, demanding a 60% reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040.

It’s never too early to teach children about the importance of preserving the Earth, said the Please Touch Museum’s director of learning, Hayley Tucker.

“Learn about cultivating, appreciating, and taking care of our planet with Earth Day activities,” Tucker said. “We believe it’s important for Philadelphia’s youngest citizens to learn about how to be good environmental stewards, all while playing.”

There’s a way to bring Earth Day education to kids right at home through the Franklin Institute’s Franklin@Home series. Find recipes and videos for projects like measuring trees and wind speeds that will only require household ingredients.

To get you started, we’ve collected a few Earth Day 2024 events for kids and families in Philadelphia.

