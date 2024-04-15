A beginner’s guide to gardening with native plants in the Philadelphia region

Seasonal gardener Millie Arevalo at work at Bartram's Garden, in Philadelphia. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

Mandy Katz, lead gardener and land manager, at Bartram's Garden spends time in the weeds. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

Native plants are woven into an area’s ecosystem, adapting alongside local wildlife over millennia, to create a balance that allows nature to flourish. When native plants are endangered by invasive species, or climate change, damage can domino effect throughout the local food chain, pollination process, and natural water systems.

Gardeners play a critical role as stewards of their ecosystems, Katz says, maintaining the delicate balance that, once disturbed, can unravel entirely. Invasive species shouldn’t be seen as “evil,” however, but are a natural force to manage. In some cases, like Japanese knotweed or mugwort, invasive species are edible and can provide health benefits.

Swamp Pink at Bartram's Garden, in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April, 9, 2024. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

In the 15th century, European colonizers brought newly introduced plants and animals to North America, which introduced problems to the continent, said Chris Firestone, a botanist with Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

“Invasive plants are brought over from other countries where they are native, where they’re usually not a problem,” Firestone said. “But once they’re taken away from their native ecosystem, they’re free from the disease and insects that keep them under control.”

Over time more plants were brought from all over the world.

In Pennsylvania alone, invasive species cause over $100 million in damage annually, impacting wildlife habitats, commercial agriculture, and native plant and animal populations, among other adverse effects, according to a 2021 impact survey from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.

On the other hand, cultivating native plants will support pollinators that help ecosystems survive. Planting localized species will not only help your garden bloom with arrangement-ready flowers and fragrant herbs, you’ll also be supporting your local ecosystem by cultivating a pollination powerhouse in your backyard.

Local Philly gardeners and botanists recommended the below native flora for their reputation in attracting pollinators crucial to the ecosystem, provide vibrant flowers, and are either edible (perfect for tea and salad) or fragrant (for potpourri and natural-scented gardens). They also pointed out invasive species to avoid, and how to manage their spread and proliferation.