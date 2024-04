A beginner’s guide to gardening with native plants in the Philadelphia region

How to manage invasive plants in the Philadelphia region

Japanese knotweed growing in Pennsylvania forests. Read more (Courtesy of Kelly Sitch of DCNR)

Considered one of the worst invasive species on the planet by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Japanese knotweed is a pervasive plant across the country, including the Philadelphia region. It grows fast, displaces native plants, clog waterways, and are very difficult to eradicate once they take root. In spring, knotweed can grow three to four inches per day up to a total of 12 feet in height.

How to manage: Cut knotweed strands at the root in early summer, before its shoots grow past three feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Then apply a glyphosate herbicide, which is available in most gardening and home improvement stores, to the roots in late summer. This herbicide kills all plants — be careful of other nearby flora.

Phil Manganaro, chef and owner of Park Place, smells Mugwort at Black Run Preserve in Evesham Township, N.J. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. According to Manganaro, the flavor of Mugwort is a cross between mint and oregano with a little bit of fennel. Read more MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer

Mugwort, a Eurasian invasive species, has become a significant problem in southern Canada and the eastern U.S., particularly in nurseries. This fast-spreading plant often overtakes native vegetation, commonly found along roadsides, in vacant lots, and encroaching upon gardens. “If you’re walking down the street in Philadelphia, you can probably see mugwort in any of the residential areas and vacant lots,” Katz said.

How to manage: A very difficult species to eradicate, mugwort will require multiple rounds of uprooting the plant altogether and the use of herbicides like dicamba, according to Penn State Extension. Dicamba is a commonly used herbicide that is safe to use when following the label, but be sure to wear gloves and wash hands after use.

Lesser celandine at Bartram's Garden, in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April, 9, 2024. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

These yellow-flowered weed patches can take over lawns, gardens, forests, and areas near water ways. They’ll spread over a large area taking sun and space from native plants.

How to manage: Dig up and uproot all parts of the plant as much as you can, but a systemic herbicide available in stores like glyphosate or dicamba is the best bet against killing the plant.

Oriental bittersweet grows along a tree in a Pennsylvania forest. Read more (Courtesy of DCNR)

This perennial woody vine strangles resources from native plants by growing over top of them in large blankets. A single strand of oriental bittersweet can reach 60 feet in length.

How to manage: The plant needs to be completely uprooted, which is a tall order. To help your plants and trees, cut back the strands as much as possible to free your native plants from its choking growth.

Advertisement

Expert tips on how to make the most out of your native garden

Go to a native plant nursery. Home improvement stores like Home Depot or Lowes may have native plants but won’t have a large variety. For those interested in supporting native ecosystems, visiting a native nursery is advised. Botanist Firestone recommends seeking out nurseries specializing in local flora, which are not available everywhere, plus informed experts are on hand to give you advice. Pennsylvania state parks and affiliated groups will hold annual April and May sales of native plants, with the closest to Philadelphia at Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Reserve. The Pennsylvania Native Plant Society, which educates and organizes the public around native plant gardening, features nursery sales on its website every month.

Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philly sells native plants from April through November. April 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. marks the official kickoff of plant sales at the garden with a free Spring Fest including garden tours and a vendor marketplace.

Virginia bluebells, a native plant at Bartram's Garden in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April, 9, 2024. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

Get straight-species plants vs. cultivar. Modern horticulture allows humans to create more bountiful harvests and brighter flowers, among other benefits, but sometimes it’s best to just let Mother Nature do her thing, said Firestone. A 2020 study from University of Delaware professor and best-selling author on entomology, Doug Tallamy, found that native plants are the powerhouses of keeping local ecosystems healthy and thriving.

Get your soil tested. A soil test will help you buy the correct fertilizers and plants suited for your soil. You can buy a $10 soil test from the Penn State Extension. Email PhiladelphiaExt@psu.edu or call 215-471-2200 to get soil test kit info from the Philadelphia County office.

Seasonal Gardener Jadah Johnson at work at Bartram's Garden, in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April, 9, 2024. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

Know your light conditions. The amount of sunlight or shade your gardening location gets will inform what plants you buy. If your garden receives ample sun throughout the day with little shade, then only buy plants that thrive in “full sun.” Same goes for part shade and full shade plants.

Pack light. Deswert suggests you only need a hand spade, bug spray, and perhaps string and scissors for keeping plants upright. Other than that, there is no need to buy expensive tools or equipment.