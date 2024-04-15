A beginner’s guide to gardening with native plants in the Philadelphia region
Philadelphia gardeners and botanists provide advice on what native plants to grow and where to buy them, plus the invasive species to avoid.
When Mandy Katz isn’t tending the 50 acres of Bartram’s Garden as its head gardener, she’s working the soil at the 50-year-old Viola Street community garden in West Philly with her neighbors.
“I find that bonding over growing plants and harvesting food is one of the very best ways to meet and form real relationships with your neighbors,” said Katz, who manages gardens year-round.
On the other side of the city, Sky Deswert works to maintain the Norris Square Neighborhood Project’s famed gardens like Las Parcelas and Butterfly Garden. For the colead gardener, finding a balance between the lush fruits she wants to grow and the native plants that sustain them is a practice in harmony.
“You need all of your plants to be pollinated, but many plants really wouldn’t attract pollinators on their own without the help from the native flora,” Deswert said.
Whether a gardener is cultivating food for the kitchen table, nurturing a flower to its blooming picturesque form, or simply gardening to meet neighbors, native plants should be the foundation of their efforts.
Native plants are woven into an area’s ecosystem, adapting alongside local wildlife over millennia, to create a balance that allows nature to flourish. When native plants are endangered by invasive species, or climate change, damage can domino effect throughout the local food chain, pollination process, and natural water systems.
Gardeners play a critical role as stewards of their ecosystems, Katz says, maintaining the delicate balance that, once disturbed, can unravel entirely. Invasive species shouldn’t be seen as “evil,” however, but are a natural force to manage. In some cases, like Japanese knotweed or mugwort, invasive species are edible and can provide health benefits.
In the 15th century, European colonizers brought newly introduced plants and animals to North America, which introduced problems to the continent, said Chris Firestone, a botanist with Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
“Invasive plants are brought over from other countries where they are native, where they’re usually not a problem,” Firestone said. “But once they’re taken away from their native ecosystem, they’re free from the disease and insects that keep them under control.”
Over time more plants were brought from all over the world.
In Pennsylvania alone, invasive species cause over $100 million in damage annually, impacting wildlife habitats, commercial agriculture, and native plant and animal populations, among other adverse effects, according to a 2021 impact survey from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
On the other hand, cultivating native plants will support pollinators that help ecosystems survive. Planting localized species will not only help your garden bloom with arrangement-ready flowers and fragrant herbs, you’ll also be supporting your local ecosystem by cultivating a pollination powerhouse in your backyard.
Local Philly gardeners and botanists recommended the below native flora for their reputation in attracting pollinators crucial to the ecosystem, provide vibrant flowers, and are either edible (perfect for tea and salad) or fragrant (for potpourri and natural-scented gardens). They also pointed out invasive species to avoid, and how to manage their spread and proliferation.
Native plants and flowers you should grow in the Philadelphia region
Wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa)
Wild bergamot, a member of the mint family and also known as “bee balm” is prized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its medicinal properties for humans and its benefits to bees during pollination. Its vibrant pink and lavender flowers emit a soft fragrance, making it an ideal ornamental plant for native gardens, with nectar that attracts butterflies, hummingbirds, and pollinating bees. It thrives best in sunny and dry locations.
“It’s easy to grow, and the bees and butterflies just adore it,” Katz said. “It is so fragrant and wonderful, you can make a tea with it which has all kinds of health benefits. It’s just a total star in the garden.” Wild bergamot tea is as simple as steeping five or so dried leaves in boiling water — just be mindful of the oregano-like flavor which can surprise some, Katz said.
Wild blue phlox (Phlox divaricata)
This smaller pale lavender, blue, or pink flower is a manageable and easy-growing plant. Wild blue phlox provides a sweet floral fragrance and showy flowers that attract all sorts of butterflies, moths, and bees. Perfect for a gardener looking for something low-maintanence, as it is drought-tolerant and adaptable. Best planted in partly-sunny, shady, or partly shady, in moist areas.
Hoary mountain mint(Pycnanthemum incanum)
Mountain mints delight pollinators and humans alike. Hoary mountain mint’s edible leaves and flowers can be used for herbal teas and adds ample scent for potpourri. Best planted in sunny and moist areas. (Bonus mountain mint to grow: Short-toothed mountain mint, Pycnanthemum muticum). Unlike their “true mint” counterpart, which can be problematic if left unchecked, mountain mints might outcompete their floral neighbors in growth, but they won’t aggressively take over a garden.
“It will create a scene like the bar in Star Wars, where every type of imaginable creature is coming to drink, all kinds of bees, wasps, and butterflies that you never knew existed,” Katz said about native mountain mints.
Culver’s root (Veronicastrum virginicum)
Culver’s root, with its tall white spired flowers, appeals to pollinators even at night, thanks to its summer-blooming white flowers. It adapts well to various soil and light conditions, preferring sunny and moist areas.
Blazing star (Liatris spicata)
Blazing star is a tall native plant with vibrant purple plume-like flowers, attracting butterflies and charming garden visitors. Best planted in sunny and dry areas.
How to manage invasive plants in the Philadelphia region
Japanese knotweed (Fallopia japonica)
Considered one of the worst invasive species on the planet by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Japanese knotweed is a pervasive plant across the country, including the Philadelphia region. It grows fast, displaces native plants, clog waterways, and are very difficult to eradicate once they take root. In spring, knotweed can grow three to four inches per day up to a total of 12 feet in height.
How to manage: Cut knotweed strands at the root in early summer, before its shoots grow past three feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Then apply a glyphosate herbicide, which is available in most gardening and home improvement stores, to the roots in late summer. This herbicide kills all plants — be careful of other nearby flora.
Mugwort(Artemisia vulgaris)
Mugwort, a Eurasian invasive species, has become a significant problem in southern Canada and the eastern U.S., particularly in nurseries. This fast-spreading plant often overtakes native vegetation, commonly found along roadsides, in vacant lots, and encroaching upon gardens. “If you’re walking down the street in Philadelphia, you can probably see mugwort in any of the residential areas and vacant lots,” Katz said.
How to manage: A very difficult species to eradicate, mugwort will require multiple rounds of uprooting the plant altogether and the use of herbicides like dicamba, according to Penn State Extension. Dicamba is a commonly used herbicide that is safe to use when following the label, but be sure to wear gloves and wash hands after use.
Lesser celandine (Ficaria verna)
These yellow-flowered weed patches can take over lawns, gardens, forests, and areas near water ways. They’ll spread over a large area taking sun and space from native plants.
How to manage: Dig up and uproot all parts of the plant as much as you can, but a systemic herbicide available in stores like glyphosate or dicamba is the best bet against killing the plant.
Oriental bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus)
This perennial woody vine strangles resources from native plants by growing over top of them in large blankets. A single strand of oriental bittersweet can reach 60 feet in length.
How to manage: The plant needs to be completely uprooted, which is a tall order. To help your plants and trees, cut back the strands as much as possible to free your native plants from its choking growth.
Expert tips on how to make the most out of your native garden
Go to a native plant nursery. Home improvement stores like Home Depot or Lowes may have native plants but won’t have a large variety. For those interested in supporting native ecosystems, visiting a native nursery is advised. Botanist Firestone recommends seeking out nurseries specializing in local flora, which are not available everywhere, plus informed experts are on hand to give you advice. Pennsylvania state parks and affiliated groups will hold annual April and May sales of native plants, with the closest to Philadelphia at Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Reserve. The Pennsylvania Native Plant Society, which educates and organizes the public around native plant gardening, features nursery sales on its website every month.
Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philly sells native plants from April through November. April 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. marks the official kickoff of plant sales at the garden with a free Spring Fest including garden tours and a vendor marketplace.
Get straight-species plants vs. cultivar. Modern horticulture allows humans to create more bountiful harvests and brighter flowers, among other benefits, but sometimes it’s best to just let Mother Nature do her thing, said Firestone. A 2020 study from University of Delaware professor and best-selling author on entomology, Doug Tallamy, found that native plants are the powerhouses of keeping local ecosystems healthy and thriving.
Get your soil tested. A soil test will help you buy the correct fertilizers and plants suited for your soil. You can buy a $10 soil test from the Penn State Extension. Email PhiladelphiaExt@psu.edu or call 215-471-2200 to get soil test kit info from the Philadelphia County office.
Know your light conditions. The amount of sunlight or shade your gardening location gets will inform what plants you buy. If your garden receives ample sun throughout the day with little shade, then only buy plants that thrive in “full sun.” Same goes for part shade and full shade plants.
Pack light. Deswert suggests you only need a hand spade, bug spray, and perhaps string and scissors for keeping plants upright. Other than that, there is no need to buy expensive tools or equipment.