Two Philly-based brands launch a new handbag collection for women on the go

Addison Bay — the women’s athleisure company with a Suburban Square boutique — and Neely & Chloe — the chic handbag line created by designer Tory Burch’s nieces — launched a handbag collection last week.

Addison Bay x Neely & Chloe is comprised of five Neely & Chloe’s signature styles, including its popular daytime tote and Mini Lady Bag, their smart daytime purse with a delicate box frame. All of the pieces feature Addison Bay’s an exclusive floral print inspired by Henri Matisse. Prices range from $78 for a smartphone and credit card holder to $458 for The Weekender.

Sisters Neely Burch Morandi and Chloe Burch Seaver launched Neely & Chloe in 2016 for women who crave well-made bags, but dislike the ubiquity of logos — like the interlocking Cs on Chanel bags. Neely & Chloe’s market tote was one of Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things in 2017. Their bags are sold at 180 specialty boutiques.

Marguerite Adzick, once a producer at Lilly Pulitzer’s e-commerce site, founded Addison Bay in 2018. At first, she sold only athleisure brands like Koral and Spiritual Gangster but within a year, developed a collection of leggings, sports bras, and jackets. Adzick opened a seasonal store in Avalon in 2021 and the Suburban Square store came on line last year. She expanded Addison Bay to include dresses, sweaters, joggers, and other separates. Addison Bay is carried at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Adzick and the Burch sisters met in 2018 through mutual friends and clicked over their start-up fashion business experience. In 2022, the women decided to work together and fill a void in the handbag business.

“We wanted to create a handbag collection for women who are constantly on the go and crave a collection of bags and accessories that can keep up with her busy lifestyle,” Adzick said.

Addison Bay x Neely & Chloe are available on-line at AddisonBay.com and Neelyandchloe.com. They are also available at Addison Bay, 40 Coulter Ave., Suite 134 in Ardmore.