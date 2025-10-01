This Philly athleisure brand is blowing up in SoulCycles all over the country

Marguerite Adzick, an avid SoulCycle rider and founder of Philly-based athleisure company Addison Bay, dreamed of designing a sportswear collection for her fellow spin enthusiasts.

The seven-year-old brand’s spunky tennis dresses, form fitting zip-up jackets, and trademark navy-and-white striped legging would have a little more soul with a few pops of SoulCycle yellow.

“I just knew there would be synergy,” Adzick said one recent Tuesday morning. So, when Adzick met SoulCycle’s vice president of retail Emily Carter through her mom network, she pitched Addison Bay as a potential collab partner. Carter, who spent her early childhood in Bryn Mawr, was convinced: SoulCycle would soon be about that Addison Bay life.

“I love how Marguerite’s brand is about convenience and versatility in the way she thinks about the busy lives of active women in every stage of their lives,” Carter said.

The Addison Bay–SoulCycle fashion collaboration debuted in September in 45 of the company’s 60 studios nationwide, including locations in Rittenhouse Square and Ardmore, as well as in California, New York, Texas, and Florida.

Of course there are the SoulCycle favorites: loose ribbed tanks that move freely with each pedal and leggings that protect thighs from chafing during up hill climbs. The majority of the collection are Addison Bay signature pieces and include its tennis-style Cricket Dress, Quarter Zip pullover jacket and mini Flounced Skort, all in Addison Bay classic navy with a hint of sunshine yellow.

“We do black and gray so much,” said Carter, whose favorite piece is the Bainbridge Quarter Zip with its signature blue, and yellow sporty piping. “So the Addison Bay navy was such a fresh look for us.”

We get that. But a mini dress on a spin bike?

“You’ve got to do them with biker shorts underneath,” Adzick said laughing as if challenging one to a ride.

“You can wear the dress to class and then go straight to wherever it is you have to go. Our brand is for the woman who has a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on-the-go lifestyle. So, you can fit in a quick SoulCycle and get on with the rest of your day.”

The limited collection, priced from $58 for a tank to $158 for a zip-up jacket, will be available in stores through November. Adzick said it is already 50% sold through.

SoulCycle has worked with dozens of apparel makers including lululemon, Nike, and Eleven by Venus Williams over the years. But in addition to big brands, New York-based SoulCycle has produced limited-edition collections with smaller brands like artsy Kerri Rosenthal and good vibe spreading Spiritual Gangster.

Adzick, who started her fashion career working for Lilly Pulitzer running its commerce site, launched Addison Bay in 2018 online featuring sleek leather leggings and leopard print sports bras, popular in athleisure’s early years. She was just 30 years old and seven months pregnant with her first child.

Today Adzick, a mother of four, runs Addison Bay’s 1,000-square-foot store in Suburban Square and a seasonal boutique in Avalon. In October, she is opening a 2,600-square-foot store in Naples, Fla.

Addison Bay’s style is less edgy and more preppy, what Adzick refers to as “elevated classic.” Colorful mesh T’s — with their cute scrunchy sleeves — and matching leggings are meant to be worn under pointe pull over sweatshirts for quick work to workout fashion. Its printed short-sleeved pullover tops and matching wide-leg pants are aimed at the gym-to-brunch millennial lifestyle.

“This is a full circle moment for me,” Adzick said. “SoulCycle, like Addison Bay, isn’t just a workout or a fashion line. It’s an experience.”