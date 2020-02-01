Distortedd, a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, started posting art on her Instagram page all the time. Then came recognition from celebrities like rapper Action Bronson, R&B singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko and living legend Erykah Badu. In 2015, she had more than 11,000 followers on Instagram, and prices for her work, as reported on Philly.com, would range from “$30 to several hundred dollars.” This year, she has roughly 112,000 followers, and her paintings go for $2,500 and up and her murals for $8,000 and up. Now, the artist is celebrating the release of her first sneaker: her spin on Reebok’s Instapump Fury. For Distortedd, who feted the sneaker’s launch at REC Philly in Center City in January, it’s a total dream come true.