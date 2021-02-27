Therien said he was in a “bad, bad place. I wasn’t as bad after that because I realized I was trying to get to an end. But, again, relapse they say is an important part of recovery. And on Feb. 7 of 2011, I hadn’t been drinking much before that, but that was the day I said, ‘All right, this is it dude. You’re going to do this one day at a time,’ and every single morning for about four months, I’d pull myself out of bed at 7 o’clock. I’d get in the car, freezing cold, and I’d pull myself to AA. That’s where I met Rick Halverson, who has become like my little brother. He’s an amazing guy. His sponsor is Paul Holmgren, and my sponsor is Rick. Of course, there’s a lot of guys I played with who have been in the program. Paul has been pretty open about it, and he’s also been an amazing person for me in recovery as well.”