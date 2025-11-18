Emil Andrae’s improved consistency is what forced the Flyers to loan Adam Ginning to the AHL

The writing has been on the wall.

Five days ago, Flyers coach Rick Tocchet was asked about defenseman Adam Ginning, who has not suited up for a game since Oct. 25.

“I talked to [Flyers general manager Danny Brière] today. We’ve got to figure something out here, because we can’t have this guy [without] activity,” Tocchet said then. “I hate having guys sit long periods of time, wherever it is, so we talked about it. We have to have a game plan.”

The game plan materialized Tuesday, when Ginning was assigned on a conditioning loan to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. Conditioning loans are for 14 days, and the Phantoms play five games between now and Dec. 2, including Wednesday at home against the Rochester Americans.

Ginning still counts on the active NHL roster, so it does not open a spot for a call-up.

The Swedish defenseman, who turns 26 in January, has played in five games this season for the Flyers on the third pair. Averaging 15 minutes, 20 seconds — although that dropped to just over 12 in his last two games — he did not register a point but did have two shots on goal and is one of 11 skaters with at least an even plus-minus (minimum five games played).

A big defenseman at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Ginning said that he wants to “be a steady defensive defenseman who can make hard plays and be a guy you can trust.” An unrestricted free agent on July 1, who now has 16 NHL games under his belt, he was a surprise out of training camp after having a disastrous one in 2024.

“I think I learned a little bit from it,” he told The Inquirer in September, “because I felt like I was trying to do a little bit too much last year maybe. And tried to prove myself in the wrong way instead of just doing what I’m good at — I tried to do maybe a little bit too much. So I tried to not do that this year.”

With Ginning in the AHL, it all but solidifies Emil Andrae’s spot in the lineup as the team’s fifth defenseman.

The 23-year-old has played in eight games this season — notably, all six since his latest call-up on Nov. 3. He has two assists and is one of five players on the team with a positive plus-minus (plus-3).

“I think I’ve been doing better and better every game here. ... I think I’ve tried to start my game a little bit more simple, hard,” Andrae told The Inquirer on Nov. 9. “There’s a new coaching staff, so you’ve got to build up your trust, and I’ve got to be more reliable and consistent. And I think I’ve done a good job so far.”

The Swede is averaging 13:54 of ice time this season, but don’t let that number fool you. As he builds that equity and trust with the coaching staff, he has been given more time. In the past two games — a back-to-back — he is ranked third on the Flyers at 19:36. That is more than Jamie Drysdale.

Back on Nov. 9, Tocchet said Andrae was chasing consistency and had to put together consistent games. That tune has now changed. Andrae got an overtime shift Friday in the 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues.

“Andrae deserves to play,” Tocchet said Monday. “He’s trying to become an everyday NHL defenseman, and he’s chipping away at that.”

Last season, Andrae played 42 games and notched seven points (one goal, six assists). He looks more confident this season, and while known for the ability to be a puck mover and an offensive player, he has been solid at both ends of the ice.

The biggest knock on Andrae has always been his size. At 5-f9, 189 pounds, he’s not a big blueliner. But he plays without fear and won’t back down from anyone on the ice, especially when battling along the boards.

The duo of him and veteran Noah Juulsen has played the third-most minutes together this season (87:50); Egor Zamula and Ginning also played alongside Juulsen. According to Natural Stat Trick, Juulsen and Andrae have been on the ice for more chances for the Flyers than the opposition (51.26% Corsi For) at five-on-five, while the Flyers have outscored their opponents 3-1 with that duo out there.

Andrae isn’t getting time on special teams — although he has power-play capabilities — but he is making his mark at five-on-five. According to Natural Stat Trick, despite playing just eight games, when Andrae is on the ice, the Flyers have a 55% Corsi For (first on the team), 63.8% of the shots (first), and 71.4% of the goals (first) and have scored two high-danger goals without allowing one.

And he is tied with Christian Dvorak for No. 2 on the team with a 1.034 PDO, which combines shooting percentage and save percentage. The Flyers have a .920 save percentage when he is on the ice.

Breakaways

The Flyers and Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education are hosting a Bernie Parent Celebration of Life at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. It is free and open to the public, but fans need to secure a ticket for admission via Ticketmaster. ... The Flyers placed defenseman Maxence Guenette, whom they acquired Monday in a trade with Ottawa, on waivers Tuesday. If he clears, he will report to Lehigh Valley.