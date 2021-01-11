“On a personal note, not at all,” he said about whether it was more difficult under a coach in Year 2. “Myself and AV have a great relationship that we’ve had since Day 1. He demands a lot from his players. He doesn’t care if you’re an older guy or a younger guy. He treats everyone the same. If he doesn’t think you are playing the way you are supposed to, he’s going to let you know. He already told us, it’s a short season and if you’re not ready to go from the get-go, you better be trying hard in practice because there are a bunch of guys that are trying to take your spot.”