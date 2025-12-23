Skip to content
Flyers

Flyers Q&A: Brent Flahr talks Denver Barkey, Alex Bump, Jack Berglund, and the 2026 NHL draft

For our interview with the Flyers' assistant GM and scouting head, we discussed the prospects in Lehigh Valley, as well as those developing abroad.

Flyers Asst. GM Brent Flahr believes the Flyers have several NHL quality players coming down the pike in short order.
With hockey leagues around the world nearing the midway point and the World Junior Championship starting on Friday, we caught up with Brent Flahr to talk prospects. In Part 2 of our interview with the Flyers’ assistant general manager, we focused on the team’s international-based prospects and those competing in Lehigh Valley.

This interview, which was conducted on Dec. 10, has been edited for clarity and length. Part 1.

  1. While No. 1 center and No. 1 defenseman remain holes the Flyers organization is looking to fill, Flahr noted that while there are fewer than 32 of those guys around, the Flyers remain on the lookout and have assets that could help in acquiring one.

  2. Swedish center Jack Berglund’s skating has been a contentious point among fans, but Flahr says it has improved and that Berglund reminds him of a young Mikko Koivu in that regard.

  3. When asked for his favorite under-the-radar prospects, Flahr pointed to Cole Knuble and Denver Barkey as two guys that are easy to “cheer for.”