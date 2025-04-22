Hockey Canada trial: Carter Hart and four other former NHLers to face sexual assault charges starting Tuesday

Five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team, including former Flyers goalie Carter Hart, are set to stand trial beginning on Tuesday in London, Ontario.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Alex Formenton, and Cal Foote were charged with sexual assault in February 2024 and have all pleaded not guilty. McLeod was also charged with an additional count of sexual assault for aiding someone else in committing the offense, prosecutors say.

What are the allegations against Carter Hart?

Hart and his teammates from the 2018 Canadian World Junior team are facing charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault at a London hotel in June 2018.

Police say the incident began when the players met a woman at Jack’s, a bar in downtown London, after a Hockey Canada event celebrating the gold medal the team had won in January.

According to court documents, the woman accompanied one of the men to a room at the Delta Hotels by Marriott London Armouries in the early hours of June 19, where she said she had consensual sex with a player who later invited seven others into the room, and she was sexually assaulted.

She said she was assaulted over several hours while she was intoxicated, and some of what happened was recorded on video.

Why is the trial just happening now?

Both the London police department and Hockey Canada opened investigations into the alleged sexual assault in June 2018. London police closed their initial criminal investigation in February 2019, and Hockey Canada ended its inquiry the following year.

In April 2022, the woman filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada, the organization that oversees Canadian junior hockey, and eight players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team, seeking $3.55 million in damages. One month later,Hockey Canada had settled the lawsuit, TSN reported.

Police later reopened the investigation and charged five players with sexual assault.

How long will Hart and his teammates be on trial for?

Hart has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer, Megan Savard of the Toronto-based law firm Savard Foy LLP, posted on social media:

“He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law. Until then, we will have no comment.”

It is unclearwhether Hart or any of the other four defendants will testify.

The trial is being overseen by Judge Maria V. Carroccia, who became a judge in 2020.

How does the Canadian system differ from the U.S.?

In the U.S., the criminal code is often state-by-state, but in Canada, it is federal. And according to a recent story by TSN, lawyers cannot object to a juror without giving a reason. They cannot make broad-stroke peremptory challenges on prospective jurors, like they could in the U.S.

Like the U.S., the burden of proof falls on the prosecution, and the defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Meaghan Cunningham is the lead prosecutor, or what they call in Canada, the Crown attorney. She will present the Crown, or the government’s case.

How long would Hart go to jail for if convicted?

If convicted, Hart and his codefendants face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but they could see leniency as first-time offenders.

In July 2024, two former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League players, Nicolas Daigle and Massimo Siciliano, were sentenced to 32 months and 30 months, respectively after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after celebrating Victoriaville’s championship in the President’s Cup.

Can Carter Hart return to the NHL?

Hart could return to the NHL if he is found not guilty. The goalie and his codefendants took a leave of absence on Jan. 23, 2024, before their arrests. On July 1, they all became unrestricted free agents, except for Formenton, who had been playing in Europe after rumors swirled of his involvement in 2022.

Speaking to the media at his annual press conference during last season’s All-Star weekend, commissioner Gary Bettman called the allegations “reprehensible, horrific, and unacceptable.” Bettman said the NHL conducted its own investigation for about 12 months and interviewed every player from the 2018 team. He would not reveal the findings.

“There is a serious judicial process that looks like it’s unfolding,” he said last February, three days before the police department’s press conference. “And we didn’t, while we’re doing our investigation, want to interfere with what the London Police Service was doing. And we’re not going to do anything to interfere or influence the judicial proceedings. We’re all going to have to see how that plays out, and as I said in my remarks, we will then be in a position to respond appropriately, which we will do.”

All players from the 2018 World Junior team are suspended from participating in Hockey Canada events.

None of the players, including the five who have been charged, has been suspended for what authorities say occurred in June 2018.