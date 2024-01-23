Flyers goalie Carter Hart to take indefinite leave of absence

Flyers goalie Carter Hart has “requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons,” per a team release.

The organization added on behalf of general manager Danny Brière that it would have no further comment at this time. The announcement on Tuesday comes after Hart was absent for the Flyers’ morning skate in Voorhees ahead of the team’s game Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lighting at the Wells Fargo Center. Prior to morning skate, coach John Tortorella announced Sam Ersson would make his second straight start. When asked if Hart was healthy, as the team had consistently been rotating goalies each game, Tortorella responded, “Yep.”

Hart missed some time this season with a back injury and food poisoning in early November and an undisclosed illness in December. The 25-year-old goalie is in his sixth season with the Flyers and has posted a 12-9-3 record this season with a 2.80 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. He is four wins shy of 100 for his career with a 96-93-29 record and a .906 save percentage in 227 games for the Flyers.

Veteran Cal Petersen was recalled from Lehigh Valley and will serve as Ersson’s backup for the time being. Petersen has posted a 5-8-2 record and a .890 save percentage with the Phantoms, and went 1-1-0 with a .896 save percentage earlier this season in a brief stint with the Flyers. In a corresponding move, the Flyers placed Owen Tippett on injured reserve. Tippett sustained a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and was previously listed as “day-to-day.”