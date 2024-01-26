What we know about the Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation

On Wednesday, the Globe and Mail reported that five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender and face charges of sexual assault in London, Ontario.

The report comes after multiple investigations by both the London police and Hockey Canada into the alleged 2018 assault, as well as an investigation by the NHL. Here’s what we know (and don’t know) about the investigations, and how it might pertain to the Flyers.

When and where did the alleged assault take place?

Hockey Canada held a fundraising banquet on June 18, 2018, in London that included most members of the 2018 gold medal-winning World Junior team. After the banquet, a 20-year-old woman met members of the team at a local bar and later was allegedly sexually assaulted by several players in a player’s hotel room.

What happened after the Hockey Canada event?

The woman’s stepfather told Hockey Canada on June 19, 2018, that his stepdaughter said she was sexually assaulted by eight hockey players, including members of the 2018 World Junior team, while intoxicated the night before. She alleged that she went to a hotel room with a player where the two engaged in consensual sexual acts before the player “without her knowledge or consent” allowed seven other players, including members of the World Junior team, into the room. According to her 2022 statement of claim, she alleged that those players intimidated her and sexually assaulted her over several hours while she was too intoxicated to provide consent.

Was there an initial investigation?

Yes, the London police opened a criminal investigation in June 2018, while Hockey Canada began a third-party investigation at the same time. The initial London police investigation was closed in February 2019. Hockey Canada said the woman would not talk with authorities or with the Hockey Canada investigators. Hockey Canada concluded its initial investigation in September 2020.

Why are we getting more updates now?

In April 2022, the woman filed a lawsuit in Ontario Superior Court against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League, and eight unnamed players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team, seeking $3.55 million in damages. The Canadian television network TSN reported in May that Hockey Canada had settled the lawsuit with the woman out of court. London police and Hockey Canada both reopened their investigations in 2022 following the lawsuit, while the NHL began its own investigation into the case.

In July 2022, the woman who said she was sexually assaulted confirmed via her lawyer that she would participate in the reopened investigations by the London police and Hockey Canada. There is no statute of limitations for sexual assault offenses in Canada.

What has happened between July 2022 and Wednesday?

After the case was reopened, it was revealed that Hockey Canada used its National Equity Fund, which included money raised from general hockey registration fees across the country, to settle claims, including the alleged sexual assault from 2018. This money was believed to be for developing the game, and led to an overhaul of Hockey Canada’s board and a complete reexamination of the organization.

In December 2022, the London police filed an application with the Ontario Court of Justice, saying that they had “reasonable grounds to believe five members of the 2018 team had sexually assaulted a woman.” Most of the 22 players from the 2018 World Junior team released statements denying their involvement and/or acknowledging that they were cooperating with the investigations.

What does the new report from the Globe and Mail mean?

It appears as if this case is finally moving forward after five years of investigations and that five players will face criminal charges in Canada for sexual assault. According to the report, the five players have been given instructions to surrender to London police by a certain date.

What is the NHL saying?

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have both said they will not comment at this time. Players could be subject to NHL discipline such as suspensions, and if convicted, the players could face jail time. It is believed that all findings from the NHL investigation will be held back until the police investigation is complete.

Who are the players involved?

The players have not been named to this point.

What about Carter Hart?

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart was a member of the 2018 team, as was Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Victor Mete. Hart requested and was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the Flyers on Tuesday, citing personal reasons. The 25-year-old has been asked about the investigation at training camp in each of the last two years.

In September 2022, he said, “I can’t really talk about it right now. I wish I could. I’m respecting the process with the NHL and fully cooperating with their investigation. But that’s all I can really say.” This past September, he made a similar statement about the investigation being ongoing. Flyers general manager Danny Brière told the media Wednesday that he did not know the reason Hart asked for a leave of absence.

Meanwhile, Mete said that he has cooperated throughout the investigations and that he was on vacation and not present for the 2018 Hockey Canada banquet in London.

Have other players besides Hart taken absences from their NHL teams?

Yes. On Sunday, Calgary center Dillon Dubé took a leave of absence citing mental health, while New Jersey announced on Wednesday that defenseman Cal Foote and forward Michael McLeod were taking leaves of absence. Swiss pro team HC Ambrì-Piotta announced Wednesday that forward Alex Formenton, formerly of the Ottawa Senators, was taking an indefinite leave from the team and returning to Canada. Formenton has not played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season. All five players, including Hart, were members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.

What’s next?

While the situation is fluid, the London police posted on their website Wednesday that there are plans for a Feb. 5 news conference when they will discuss further details relating to the case. It is unknown whether the players alleged to be involved will be identified at that point.